Redbirds Claw Back Late, Fall Short against Knights
July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game homestand and a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 10-9 loss on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Down 9-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, Memphis found a way to rally for six runs in the frame. The Redbirds tallied six hits and a walk to make it a ballgame after the first four batters of the inning reached safely.
Center fielder Nathan Church went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored on his 25th birthday. Left fielder Mike Antico went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Third baseman Gavin Collins smacked a two-run triple in the eighth. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (8-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits, walked one and struck out three in 5.0 innings pitched. Saturday night marked the first time this season that the right-handed pitcher lost consecutive decisions.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 12 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
