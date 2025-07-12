Redbirds Claw Back Late, Fall Short against Knights

July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game homestand and a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 10-9 loss on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Down 9-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, Memphis found a way to rally for six runs in the frame. The Redbirds tallied six hits and a walk to make it a ballgame after the first four batters of the inning reached safely.

Center fielder Nathan Church went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored on his 25th birthday. Left fielder Mike Antico went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Third baseman Gavin Collins smacked a two-run triple in the eighth. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (8-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits, walked one and struck out three in 5.0 innings pitched. Saturday night marked the first time this season that the right-handed pitcher lost consecutive decisions.

