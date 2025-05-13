WooSox Rally Past Bisons in Slugfest, 10-7

May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







In a contest that featured seven home runs, it was the blast from Worcester's Marcelo Mayer in the top of the ninth inning that lifted the WooSox to a 10-7 victory over the Bisons, Tuesday night from Sahlen Field.

Buffalo hit three home runs of their own, compliments of Orelvis Martinez, Alan Roden and Davis Schneider, but Worcester scored the final nine runs of the game to erase a six-run Bisons advantage.

Hard to believe, but in a game that featured 17 runs on 23 hits, the score was actually 1-1 halfway through the sixth inning. Buffalo opened the scoring the second inning on a massive home run from Martinez that left the bat at 106.5 mph. Worcester's Alex Binelas tied the game with a solo shot in the top of the third.

But the bats warmed up in the rain as the game moved along, starting with a three-run Bisons bottom of the sixth inning. Will Robertson gave Buffalo the 2-1 lead with the hardest-hit ball of the night... ironically, not a home run. With Joey Loperfido on third, Robertson hit a 112.0 mph rocket up the middle for the RBI-single.

Buffalo tacked on two more runs in the sixth thanks to RBI-singles from Martinez and Domiano Palmegiani. Then, the Herd got two home runs in the seventh, a solo shot from Roden and a no-doubt two-run blast from Schneider three batters later. For both sluggers, the homers were their second of the year.

But that's when everything unraveled for the Herd. Worcester scored four times in the eighth, with a three-run blast from Nathan Hickey before Trayce Thompson went back-to-back with his third home run of the season. The WooSox then scored five times in ninth, punctuated by Mayer's game-changing three-run blast to left-center.

Mayer, the Red Sox's #2 rated prospect via MLB.com, now has 38 RBI in just 35 games this season.

The late offense spoiled a solid start from Anders Tolhurst for the Bisons. The righty allowed just one run on two hits over five innings. Tommy Nance was charged with all five WooSox runs in the ninth inning to fall to 0-2 on the season.

The Bisons will look to bounce back Wednesday night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch from Sahlen Field. The game is a Win-It Wednesday with prizes all game long, as well as a Tops Dog Day at the Park. GET MY TICKETS







International League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.