On Deck at the Vic: Prospects Weekend Returns to Victory Field May 16-18

May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians kick off their fourth homestand of the 2025 campaign on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:35 PM ET as they open a six-game series against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The final Baseball in Education on Thursday, May 15 precedes the first Prospects Weekend of the season from Friday, May 16 to Sunday, May 18.

Tuesday, May 13 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

$1 concessions! Bring your appetite and devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just a buck.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Wednesday, May 14 - Half-Off Wednesday Night presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One of Indy Enjoy half-price Box, Reserved and Lawn tickets for every Wednesday night game! Enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting your seats.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Thursday, May 15 - Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly

For the last time in 2024, Victory Field transforms itself into the largest classroom in central Indiana when Baseball in Education takes over the ballpark. Throwing baseball into the curriculum engages students and helps them learn English, math, science and history in exciting new ways. School groups are provided a special ticket discount when purchasing in advance.

Gates Open: 10 AM | First Pitch: 11:05 AM

Friday, May 16 - Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Fireworks presented by Hoosier Lottery

Join the Indians in celebrating the club's 20th consecutive season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Indians will wear Young Bucs jerseys and caps designed in the spirit of their MLB parent club, and the Pirates Pierogies will race during the game to entertain fans. After the final out is recorded, stick around for postgame fireworks.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, May 17 - Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Team Autographs presented by Hoosier Lottery, Bubba Chandler Bobblehead giveaway presented by Hoosier Lottery, Teacher Appreciation Night

Prospects Weekend continues with Young Bucs jerseys and caps worn on-field and the Pirates Pierogies providing in-game entertainment. Fans also may meet and obtain autographs from their favorite Indianapolis Indians before the game. Players and coaches will sign on the concourse between Section 104 and 120 from 5-5:40 PM. The first 2,500 fans through the gates (18-and-older only) will also receive a bobblehead of the No. 2 prospect in Minor League Baseball, Bubba Chandler.

Calling all teachers! The Indians will celebrate teachers of central Indiana at Victory Field on Teacher Appreciation Night.

Gates Open: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Sunday, May 18 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer and Prairie Farms, Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Trading Card Experience presented by Hoosier Lottery, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Lunch on us! All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and a Prairie Farms milk with price of admission.

Prospects Weekend concludes with the Indians again wearing Young Bucs jerseys and caps on-field while the Pirates Pierogies race to the finish line to entertain fans. Fans can also visit the Center Field Plaza to make their own personal Young Bucs-themed trading card.

The first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one (1) Paul Skenes plush, while supplies last. Must have membership card to redeem. And don't forget, members of the Knot Hole Kids Club also get the opportunity to run the bases after Sunday home games (weather permitting). Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are still available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.







International League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.