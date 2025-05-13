Bubba Chandler Fans Eight Batters in Series Opening Victory over Bats

INDIANAPOLIS - Behind a scoreless five innings from Bubba Chandler and a go-ahead two-run single from Darick Hall in the eighth, the Indianapolis Indians emerged victorious in the series opener over the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night at Victory Field, 3-1.

With the contest knotted at one in the bottom of the eighth, Tsung-Che Cheng led off with a single and advanced to third on a groundout by Nick Yorke. Following back-to-back walks issued by Sam Moll (L, 0-2), Hall came through with a clutch two-run single to left field to give the Indians (21-17) the lead for good.

Nick Solak opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a solo home run to left off Louisville starter Aaron Wilkerson.

Louisville (19-20) responded in the seventh, tying the game after Blake Dunn walked and Ivan Johnson singled. Both runners stole bases, and Francisco Urbaez brought home the Bats' lone run on a sacrifice fly.

Indians hurler Bubba Chandler tossed a scoreless five frames, allowing four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. Kyle Nicolas (W, 1-0) earned the win in relief, tossing 1.1 scoreless frames with two hits and one strikeout.

Indianapolis and Louisville will meet for game two of the six-game tilt at Victory Field on Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET. Righty Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 4.95) will toe the rubber for the Indians against Bats RHP Randy Wynne (1-4, 3.86).







