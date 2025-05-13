Saints Win for 11th Time in Last 13 with 6-4 Victory over I-Cubs

DES MOINES, IA - The St. Paul Saints are playing with a lot of confidence these days. They have won three consecutive series with their last series loss coming April 15-20 at Iowa. They got off on the right foot on Tuesday night against those same Iowa Cubs at Principal Park with a 6-4 victory. They have rattled off 11 wins in their last 13 and are now a season-high six games over .500 at 21-15.

Five batters into the game and the Saints grabbed the lead. Jose Miranda led off with a single to right. With one out Edouard Julien drew a walk. With two outs Mike Ford ripped a two-run double into the left-center field gap putting the Saints up 2-0.

The I-Cubs answered with two of their own in the bottom of the inning reeling off four straight hits. With one out Owen Caissie singled to center. Jonathan Long followed with a single to left-center putting runners at the corners. An RBI double by Carlos Pérez followed by an RBI single from Kevin Alcántara tied the game at two.

Three straight two-out hits for the Saints in the fifth gave them the lead. Mickey Gasper singled to right and that was followed by a Julien double to left-center putting runners at second and third. After a pitching change, Carson McCusker ripped a two-run double off the wall in center giving the Saints a 4-2 lead.

As was the case in the first inning, the I-Cubs answered in the bottom of the inning, but Saints starter Andrew Morris was able to limit the damage. Caissie led off with a single to right-center. That was followed by an RBI double from Long cutting the Saints lead to 4-3. After a walk to Pérez, Morris got a line out to left and a double play to end the inning.

The Saints grabbed the run back in the sixth when Emmanuel Rodriguez walked, stole second, and scored on a two-out double by Ryan Fitzgerald making it 5-3.

In the seventh the Saints caught a break when three I-Cubs players lost the ball in the night sky. With one out Julien doubled to left. McCusker then popped one up into very shallow right, but neither the first baseman, second baseman, nor right fielder could find the ball and it fell for an RBI single giving the Saints a 6-3 lead. McCusker finished the night 3-5 with a double and three RBI. Julien went 2-3 with two doubles and scoring three runs.

The bullpen for the Saints did the rest allowing just one run. Jacob Bosiokovic pitched a perfect seventh while striking out two.

The lone run came in the seventh when Matt Shaw, the number one prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization, led off the inning with a solo homer to left, his second of the season, off Richard Lovelady cutting the Saints lead to 6-4. Lovelady pitched a solid 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out three.

Brady Feigl slammed the door shut in the ninth facing the top of the I-Cubs lineup retiring the side in order to pick up his second save of the season.

The same two teams meet in game two of a seven-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park at 12:08 p.m. The Saints send RHP Cory Lewis (1-2, 8.53) to the mound and the I-Cubs are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







