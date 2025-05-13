Bats Can't Find Clutch Hit in 3-1 Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Despite plenty of opportunities throughout the night, the Louisville Bats could never get the key hit they desperately needed in a big moment, eventually falling 3-1 as the Indianapolis Indians rallied to take the lead in their final at-bat on Tuesday night at Victory Field in the opener of a six-game series.

Following a 44-minute rain delay, the Bats immediately threatened to start the game against the top pitching prospect in all of baseball, Indianapolis righty Bubba Chandler. With one out, Blake Dunn's ground ball stayed fair inside the left field line for a double, his first hit of the season with the Bats. Dunn moved to third on a wild pitch. But Chandler struck out Ivan Johnson for the second out. After Francisco Urbaez was hit by a pitch, Edwin Rios flew out to end the inning.

Again, the Bats got a runner to scoring position in the second as Levi Jordan began the frame with a double off the wall in left. Jack Rogers walked to put two on with nobody out. Chandler didn't let it go any further, striking out two of the next three hitters he faced to strand the runners.

A two-out single from Urbaez in the third was all the Bats could produce. In the fourth, a walk to Rogers and a single from P.J. Higgins put runners on first and second with one out. Chandler struck out Davis Wendzel and then hit Jacob Hurtubise with a pitch to load the bases. In his biggest jam of the night, Chandler struck out Dunn on a 99.8 mile per hour fastball to end the inning and hold the scoreless tie.

With a little less power but more control, Bats starter Aaron Wilkerson kept pace Chandler zero for zero early. He set down the first nine Indians he faced with four ground balls, two pop ups, and three fly outs. He got two more outs in the fourth to extend his streak to 11 straight batters retired. The 12th hitter Wilkerson faced turned the tide, as Nick Solak connected on a solo home run 410 feet over the left field fence to open the scoring.

In the fifth, Chandler walked Urbaez with one out before retiring the next two hitters to end the inning, and his start. He pitched five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while walking three and striking out eight to leave in line for the win. Against Chandler, the Bats went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, stranding nine runners on base.

The fifth inning was also Wilkerson's last, as he induced a fly out from Nick Yorke to strand the bases loaded. Over five innings, Wilkerson allowed one run on just one hit, the Solak home run, while walking two and striking out one in a solid start.

Ryder Ryan and Joe La Sorsa kept the score 1-0 after six, each throwing a clean frame.

Louisville finally broke through against Indianapolis reliever Dauri Moreta in the seventh. A walk to Dunn and a Johnson single put two on with one out. On a 1-2 pitch from Moreta, Urbaez was able to lift a sacrifice fly to right, bringing Dunn home with the tying run.

Alan Busenitz made quick work of the Indians with a one, two, three bottom of the seventh, maintaining the 1-1 tie. A pair of two-out singles didn't get the Bats the lead in the eighth against Kyle Nicolas (W, 1-0).

Facing Reds rehabber Sam Moll in bottom half, the Indians put a runner on third with one out. Moll then issued a pair of walks, one intentional, to load the bases with one out. Moll nearly escaped the damage, getting a ground ball to record the second out of the inning at home plate. Moll (L, 0-2) would never get the third out, as Darick Hall lined a two-run single to center, the only hit with a runner in scoring position for either team, to put the Indians up 3-1 and end Moll's outing. Yosver Zulueta got the final out of the eighth.

Isaac Mattson (S, 3) wrapped up the Indianapolis win with a scoreless ninth to earn the save. As a team, the Bats went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position while tying a season-high with 13 men left on base.

The Bats (19-20) and Indians (21-17) continue their series on Wednesday night at Victory Field. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET. Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.







