Four-Run Eighth Vaults Jacksonville by Norfolk

May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va. - Troy Johnston lashed three extra-base hits and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored four runs in the eight inning to win Tuesday's series opener 6-4 over the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park.

Jacksonville (25-15) trailed 4-1 when Andrew Pintar doubled and Joe Mack singled with one out in the eighth inning against Norfolk (14-25) reliever Grant Wolfram (0-2). Deyvison De Los Santos pulled the Jumbo Shrimp within 4-2 with an RBI single and Johnston followed with an RBI double to pull to within one. After a strikeout, Maximo Acosta walked to load the bases for Jack Winkler, who looped a two-run single to center to put Jacksonville in front for the first time all night.

Jakob Marsee led off the ninth with a walk and moved to third on Pintar's single. Mack then launched an RBI double to right to put the margin at 6-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Seth Martinez struck out the side to earn his sixth save.

The Tides got off to a fast start. Dylan Beavers and Coby Mayo each walked to begin the bottom of the first. Samuel Basallo followed by crushing a three-run shot to put Norfolk in front 3-0. Basallo added a solo shot leading off the third to make it 4-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp began chipping away in the fourth. Johnston tripled with one out and scored on Heriberto Hernandez's RBI base knock for their first run at 4-1.

Jacksonville and Norfolk meet again in Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-0, 4.68 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides RHP Thaddeus Ward (2-3, 5.65 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







