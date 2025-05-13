Young Homers Twice But Syracuse Falls to Lehigh Valley, 7-3, on Tuesday Night

Syracuse, NY - Jared Young homered twice but the Syracuse Mets squandered too many opportunities in a 7-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse allowed four unearned runs to score because of two errors on defense, and the Mets went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position in the game.

Lehigh Valley (28-12) started the scoring in the top of the third inning following an error. With one out, a misplayed ball at shortstop by Yonny Hernandez allowed Rafael Lantigua to reach base. Soon after, Otto Kemp was hit by a pitch and Buddy Kennedy smacked an RBI double to put the IronPigs in front, 1-0. Later in the inning, Payton Henry hit a two-run single to bring in Kemp and Kennedy and give Lehigh Valley a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Syracuse (18-22) answered with its first run of the game. Hernandez led off with a walk, Drew Gilbert doubled, and Jon Singleton grounded out to bring in Hernandez and cut the deficit to 3-1.

Brandon Waddell started the game for the Mets and tossed four innings, giving up three runs, none of which were earned. Rico Garcia was the first arm out of the 'pen, throwing a scoreless fifth inning with two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jared Young led off with a homer and made it a one-run game, 3-2. The IronPigs swiftly countered with a run in the sixth on an Erick Brito RBI single that gave Lehigh Valley a 4-2 advantage.

It remained a two-run game until the bottom of the seventh when Young launched his second homer of the game and his fourth in the last three games, to bring Syracuse back within one, 4-3. After Young's homer, Gilbert walked, and Singleton doubled but both runners were stranded to end the inning. In total, the Mets left eight runners on base while going 0-for-6 with runners at second and/or third base.

In the top of the eighth, Lehigh Valley scored three runs. The inning began with back-to-back walks by Colin Poche, and he was replaced by Ty Adcock. With runners at first and second, Brito laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners over, but a throwing error by Adcock allowed a run to come in and score. Later in the inning, an RBI single from Rodolfo Castro and a sacrifice fly from Lantigua gave the IronPigs a 7-3 lead that they didn't relinquish.

Despite the loss, Drew Gilbert extended his on-base streak to 19 games, reaching base four times with two hits and two walks.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Lehigh Valley Wednesday morning with game two. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is slated to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Alan Rangel for the IronPigs. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

