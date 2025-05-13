Toledo Dominates in 7-0 Tuesday Win at Scranton
May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Scranton, PA - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday night at PNC Field with a dominant 7-0 final.
Toledo sent lefty Lael Lockhart to the mound for Game 1. Lockhart entered the game with an 0-3 record and a 5.17 ERA. The RailRiders countered with right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 0.00 ERA), making his first start.
The Mud Hens got off to a red-hot start, tallying four hits in the opening frame alone. Jake Rogers, making his first start on a rehab assignment, led off with a double to get the offense rolling. Matt Vierling followed with a double just past the foul line to score Rogers. Hao-Yu Lee added a single to put Vierling in scoring position, and Manuel Margot drove him home with an RBI single to give Toledo an early 2-0 lead. Scranton managed to stop the rally there and limit the damage.
On the defensive side, the Hens came out strong as Lockhart opened his outing with two straight strikeouts. Although Scranton managed a two-out single, it was neutralized by a flyout to Akil Baddoo, ending the inning.
Through three innings, both teams traded base hits, but the score remained 2-0. A diving grab by Lee led to a double play that helped Toledo hold off a potential RailRiders threat.
Toledo threatened again in the top of the third after Ryan Kreidler drew a walk and Andrew Navigato added a two-out double, but Scranton escaped the inning with a groundout.
With the score still 2-0 in the fifth, Scranton made the first pitching change of the game, bringing in Leonardo Pestana to replace Carrasco.
The Mud Hens quickly capitalized. Lee singled to start the inning, and Baddoo followed with a two-run homer to center field, extending the lead to 4-0.
After surrendering two runs on two hits, Scranton turned to Jonathan Loáisiga to relieve Pestana.
Following a strong outing from Lockhart (6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K), Toledo made their first bullpen move, bringing in Tyler Owens.
Toledo's defense continued to shine, holding Scranton scoreless through seven innings despite a few scattered hits.
The Mud Hens' offense stayed hot in the eighth inning, nearly doubling their lead. After two walks to lead off the inning, Kreidler added an RBI single to push the score to 5-0. Following another pitching change by Scranton, Bligh Madris delivered a two-run single to make it 7-0.
To close out the game, Toledo turned to Bailey Horn, who took over for Owens in the bottom of the eighth. The pitching and defense remained lights-out, retiring the RailRiders in order.
Due to inclement weather, the game was called after eight innings, sealing a dominant 7-0 victory for Toledo.
Notables:
Lael Lockhart: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 4.34 ERA
Akil Baddoo: 2 R, 1 H, 2 RBI, .241 AVG
Jake Rogers: 1 R, 2 H, .667 AVG
Hao-Yu Lee: 2 R, 2 H, .230 AVG
The Mud Hens will look to continue this momentum into tomorrow as they play a morning matchup in Scranton. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m.
