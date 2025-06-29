Toledo Tops Charlotte in Series Finale, 5-3

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Charlotte Knights in the series finale of the home stand on Peanuts Night, securing a 5-3 victory.

Toledo sent right-hander Troy Melton to the mound, entering the game 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA. Charlotte countered with righty Evan McKendry, who came in at 1-5 with a 6.59 ERA.

Charlotte picked up right where they left off, as Colson Montgomery continued his hot streak. He launched his third home run of the series, and his 10th hit against Toledo during this home stand to open the scoring. The Mud Hens avoided further damage and looked to respond in the bottom half.

Hao-Yu Lee wasted no time, launching a leadoff home run 400 feet to tie the game. It marked his 11th consecutive game reaching base.

Charlotte threatened again in the top of the third, loading the bases with no outs for Montgomery. Toledo answered with a clutch double play, allowing just one run, followed by a groundout to limit the damage and keep it a 2-1 game.

Despite a few scattered hits, the score held through the fifth, with both pitchers retiring the sides in order in a strikeout-heavy frame.

Toledo turned to Tyler Owens in relief of Melton, who exited with the following line: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR.

Nick Margevicius entered in the sixth to keep the Knights within reach. Both teams remained quiet offensively, each collecting just three hits through six innings.

In the bottom of the sixth, Toledo finally broke through. After back-to-back walks, Andy Ibáñez roped an RBI double to tie the game at 2-2. With two in scoring position, Brewer Hicklen singled to bring home Justyn-Henry Malloy, giving the Hens their first lead of the night. Manuel Margot followed with a groundout that scored Ibáñez, extending the lead to 4-2.

Charlotte struck again in the eighth, and once again it was Montgomery, blasting his second homer of the night to cut the deficit to one. Two straight walks followed, but Toledo escaped the jam. Joshua Palacios was caught stealing third on a strong throw from Lee, who made another key defensive play to end the inning.

The Mud Hens matched the energy in the bottom half. Malloy led off with a single, and Ibáñez stayed hot, ripping his second RBI double of the night to give Toledo a two-run cushion.

To close things out in the ninth, the Hens turned to Woo-Suk Go. After allowing a leadoff single, Go settled in and recorded three straight outs, including two strikeouts, to seal the 5-3 win and close out the home stand on a high note.

Notables:

Andy Ibáñez: 1 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, .250 AVG

Hao-Yu Lee: 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 HR, .252 AVG

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 2 R, 1 H, .321 AVG

The Mud Hens return to action at home for a three-game series starting Tuesday, July 1, against the Columbus Clippers. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







