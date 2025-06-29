Omaha Falls 3-2, Drops Series to Indianapolis

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their third straight game against the Indianapolis Indians with a final score of 3-2, securing Omaha's fifth series loss of the year to begin the second half.

Right-hander Thomas Hatch started Sunday afternoon's game, and turned in his third scoreless start with the Storm Chasers. Hatch worked 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball for Omaha, allowing just 5 hits and 2 walks, striking out 3 with a 1-2-3 inning in the 3rd.

After five innings of no-hit, shutout baseball from the Indians, Dairon Blanco hit a solo home run with two outs in the sixth inning, snapping a stretch of 16 straight Storm Chasers retired, for a 1-0 Omaha advantage.

Just one out away from his fourth quality start, Hatch allowed a double and was relieved by Junior Fernández in the 6th inning. Fernández inherited the base runner from Hatch, retiring the first batter he faced to secure the final out of the inning.

Fernández was chased from the game in the 7th inning after Indianapolis took a 3-1 lead. Andrew Hoffmann followed him, inheriting loaded bases with two outs in the inning; however, Hoffmann struck out his first batter to close the frame.

In the top of the 8th inning, Luke Maile doubled and Peyton Wilson followed with a single. An RBI single from Nick Pratto scored Maile, shrinking the deficit to 3-2.

Hoffmann threw a 1-2-3 inning in the 8th, and Omaha began a rally in the top of the 9th with an MJ Melendez double and Joey Wiemer walk. Wiemer advanced to scoring position on a stolen base; however, the following two batters struck out to cement the 3-2 final score.

After an off-day Monday, the Storm Chasers will travel to Des Moines to play the first 3 games on the road in a 6-game series against the Iowa Cubs. First pitch is set for 6:38 p.m. CT at Principal Park with Chandler Champlain scheduled to pitch.







