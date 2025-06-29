Knights Drop Finale to Mud Hens 5-3
June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Charlotte Knights fell to the Toledo Mud Hens 5-3 on Sunday afternoon in a closely contested series finale. Colson Montgomery hit two Home Runs, his second multi-homer game of the series, and pitcher Evan McKendry threw an immaculate inning as part of a strong start for the right-hander.
The two teams traded solo Home Runs in the first inning with Charlotte's coming off the bat of Montgomery. The Knights added another run in the third inning and the score stayed locked at 2-1 until the sixth. McKendry's immaculate inning, where he struck out the side on nine pitches, came in the fifth.
Toledo pushed across three runs in the sixth after a pair of walks set the table. Montgomery delivered his second Home Run of the game in the eighth; another solo shot that brought Charlotte within a run. The Mud Hens added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame and the Knights were unable to rally in the ninth.
Montgomery finished the series 11-for-22 with four Home Runs, two doubles, one triple, eight RBI, and nine runs scored.
Korey Lee and Tim Elko each reached base twice. Penn Murfee, Garrett Schoenle, and Jairo Iriarte all did a nice job out of the Knights bullpen. Even with the loss, the Knights begin the second half of the season with a road series victory. Charlotte won four of six and now head home to take on the first half International League winners, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
The Knights will host the Jumbo Shrimp for three games, beginning on Tuesday, then head to Jacksonville to finish out the series with three on the road.
