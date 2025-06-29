Alvarez Homer Leads Syracuse to 5-3 Win over Rochester on Sunday Afternoon

Rochester, NY - Thanks to a go-ahead, two-run homer by Francisco Alvarez, the Syracuse Mets beat the Rochester Red Wings, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field. With the victory, Syracuse won five of six games this series against Rochester. Sunday's game was also part of the Duel of the Dishes where Syracuse played as the Salt Potatoes and Rochester played as the Plates. Syracuse has now won both Duel of the Dishes game this season, meaning the Salt Potatoes won the eight-foot Golden Fork trophy in 2025.

After two scoreless frames, Rochester (28-50, 1-5) cracked open the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. To start, Darren Baker singled, stole second, and came home to score on an RBI double by C.J. Stubbs, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. Next, Jackson Cluff hit a two-run homer to extend the Rochester advantage to 3-0.

Syracuse (36-45, 5-1) quickly responded in the top of the fourth. To start the inning, Pablo Reyes and Drew Gilbert were each hit by pitches. José Azocar then grounded into a fielder's choice where Reyes moved to third, Gilbert was out at second, but Azocar was safe at first. Then, Gilberto Celestino grounded a ball to shortstop that looked like it would be an inning-ending double play, but a missed catch error by first baseman Yohandy Morales allowed Reyes to score, making it 3-1. With a runner in scoring position, Luis De Los Santos ripped an RBI double down the third base line, scoring Celestino and cutting the deficit to 3-2.

In the fifth, the Mets tied it up with a pair of extra-base hits. With two outs, Francisco Alvarez smacked a hard line drive into center field for a double. Then, Reyes hit a game-tying RBI triple that scored Alvarez and knotted the score, 3-3.

The game remained tied until the top of the ninth inning. Yonny Hernandez led off with a walk and Alvarez came in clutch with a two-out, two-run shot over the wall in left-center field that gave Syracuse a 5-3 lead.

On the mound, Mets starter Justin Hagenman pitched four innings, allowed three runs, struck out five batters, and didn't walk anyone. After Hagenman, the bullpen shut the door. Dom Hamel tossed two scoreless frames, then Rico Garcia pitched an easy seventh. In the eighth, Austin Warren struck out the side. To close it out, Justin Garza tossed a scoreless ninth and earned his first save as a Met.

Syracuse starts a six-game series with the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night with game one. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







