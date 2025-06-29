Strong All-Around Performance Secures Bats Series Split with Saints

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - The Louisville Bats came out swinging in their series finale against the St. Paul Saints, as the Bats delivered on both sides of the ball. Fueled by lockdown pitching, power hitting and a four-run seventh, Louisville secured an 8-3 win to split the six-game series on Sunday afternoon.

In Saturday's doubleheader, the Bats leaned on power hitting to put runs on the board, plating nine of their 11 runs across both games via the longball. One day later, Louisville kept that rolling, utilizing their power to ignite offense early on.

That began just three hitters into the game. A two-run opposite-field blast by Edwin Rios put Louisville ahead early. That first-inning bomb was just the start of a home run showcase, as the Bats went deep in each of the first three innings.

In the second, Will Banfield took Saints starter Randy Dobnak (L, 0-5) deep, cranking a solo shot to left, his first big fly of the season. One inning later, Rios continued to show his power, smashing his second homer of the game and team-leading 16 th of the season. With the power production, the Bats jumped out to a 4-0 advantage.

As Louisville's offense tapped into their power and put runs on the board, Brian Van Belle (W, 6-2) displayed his power on the mound and kept St. Paul runs off the board. Making his second outing as a Bat, Van Belle came out firing on all cylinders, stumping the Saints at the plate. In fact, Van Belle didn't surrender a hit through 3.2 innings. In six shutout innings of work, Van Belle surrendered just two hits and one walk while fanning seven to earn his first Louisville win.

St. Paul pitching clamped down in the following three frames after the Bats' early power outburst, retiring 11 straight hitters. However, the Saints' dormant offense prevented them from capitalizing on it.

When Louisville's offense resurged in the seventh, the game started to slip out of St. Paul's reach. Banfield kicked off the four-run frame with a double and came home on a Francisco Urbaez sacrifice fly. Rios once again showcased his power, ripping a double to right and knocking in two runs, capping off a five-RBI performance. Jack Rogers rounded out Louisville's scoring, slashing a single that plated Rios.

In the bottom of the eighth, St. Paul finally broke through as Carson McKusker took Yosver Zulueta deep. That three-run blast trimmed the Saints' deficit, but the Bats' seventh-inning rally provided them with the insurance to minimize the damage.

Down to its final three outs, St. Paul attempted to rally back as the first two hitters reached to start the ninth. However, Zach Maxwell bounced back from it, sitting down the next three to seal the 8-3 win for Louisville.

Rios powered the Louisville offense, going 3-for-5 with the two home runs and five RBI. Banfield, Blake Dunn, and Levi Jordan each recorded two hits in the win while Urbaez went 1-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 27 games.

The Bats (35-46, 3-3 second half) return home Tuesday evening to kick off a three-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (46-34). First pitch from Louisville Slugger Field is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







