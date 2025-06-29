Norfolk Splits Series With Gwinnett

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-3 | 33-46) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (3-3 | 32-49), 6-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides finish with a 3-3 split to open up the Second Half of the season.

Gwinnett led the Tides 6-1 at one point through the top of the seventh inning. Conner Capel capped their scoring with a solo home run in the sixth. Norfolk's first run came on Vimael Machín's eighth home run of the season. He would hit his second home run later in the sixth inning to total three RBI on the day.

The only other run scored by Norfolk also came in the sixth inning when Samuel Basallo blasted his 16th home run of the season. MLB Rehabber Jorge Mateo went 1-for-4 in the game, and has hit safely in each of the four games he's played in.

After a league off day tomorrow, the Tides continue their homestand with a three-game series vs. Durham from July 1 - 3. Game one on Tuesday is set for 6:35 pm.







