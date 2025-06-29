Norfolk Splits Series With Gwinnett
June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-3 | 33-46) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (3-3 | 32-49), 6-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides finish with a 3-3 split to open up the Second Half of the season.
Gwinnett led the Tides 6-1 at one point through the top of the seventh inning. Conner Capel capped their scoring with a solo home run in the sixth. Norfolk's first run came on Vimael Machín's eighth home run of the season. He would hit his second home run later in the sixth inning to total three RBI on the day.
The only other run scored by Norfolk also came in the sixth inning when Samuel Basallo blasted his 16th home run of the season. MLB Rehabber Jorge Mateo went 1-for-4 in the game, and has hit safely in each of the four games he's played in.
After a league off day tomorrow, the Tides continue their homestand with a three-game series vs. Durham from July 1 - 3. Game one on Tuesday is set for 6:35 pm.
International League Stories from June 29, 2025
- McCusker's 16th Homer of the Season Not Enough in 8-3 Loss to Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Omaha Falls 3-2, Drops Series to Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chase Still on the Case for Columbus - Columbus Clippers
- Franklin Hits Four, Wicks Fans Six in 9-3 Win over Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Late Homer Lifts Salt Potatoes over Plates - Rochester Red Wings
- Will Robertson's Walk-Off Hit Leads Bisons over IronPigs 4-3 in 11 Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Back Barco's Gem with Three-Run Seventh - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Fall in 11 Innings in Series Finale to Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Leal Leads Two-Hit Pitching Effort as RailRiders Take Five of Six - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Alvarez Homer Leads Syracuse to 5-3 Win over Rochester on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Finish Two-Week Trip with 6-4 Win in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Held to Two Hits in Loss to RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Norfolk Splits Series With Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Be a Part of History: 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' Comes to July 18 Honda Fridaynightbash - Buffalo Bisons
- June 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp International League Championship Series Ticket Package on Sale Now - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 29 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Pay It Forward: Bisons Host Equipment Drive for 'Leveling the Playing Field' at July 1 'Free Ticket Report Card Game' - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Beat Cubs Again on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.