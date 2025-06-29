Pay It Forward: Bisons Host Equipment Drive for 'Leveling the Playing Field' at July 1 'Free Ticket Report Card Game'

The Buffalo Bisons have once again teamed up with 'Leveling the Playing Field' to hold a Used Sports Equipment Drive before the Herd's 'Report Card Game', Tuesday, July 1 against the Rochester Red Wings (6:35 p.m. | Drive begins at 5:00 p.m.).

Tuesday night is a great night to give AND receive something special. As a Report Card Game, kids aged 14-years old and younger can get a FREE Game ticket when they show their report card at the Sahlen Field Box Office. So, it's perfect chance to "pay it forward" and make a sports equipment donation that will no doubt brighten another child's day.

Donations of new/gently used sports equipment from all sports will be accepted at a special Leveling the Playing Field donation table next to the Sahlen Field Box Office. All fans that make a donation will receive raffle entry to win for a Bisons Family Night at the Ballpark to the team's Honda fridaynightbash!® on Friday, July 18 (6:35 p.m.), including four game tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and four Bisons caps.

Donations can be made by fans attending the Bisons game on Tuesday, July 1 or anyone that wants to participate to help provide sports equipment to kids who need it (ballpark entry not required for donations). Game Tickets are available on Bisons.com at the Sahlen Field Box Office and are 20% OFF when purchased in advance of game day.

The Bisons game on July 1 is also a 'TWOsday' at the ballpark, with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY.

How to Level Up the Playing Field

Did you know that 1 in 5 underserved households are not getting their kids involved in athletics because of the rising price of sporting equipment? Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) is a nonprofit that collects and redistributes free sports equipment to expand access and equity within youth sports and recreation programs in under-resourced communities here in Buffalo!

So clean out your garages and clear the yard of gently used sporting equipment so that ALL kids have the opportunity to play sports! To learn more about LPF, please visit www.levelingtheplayingfield.org, visit them on Instagram @lpfwny or contact us at [email protected] or call 716-217-1875.







