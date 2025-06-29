Chase Still on the Case for Columbus

DES MOINES, IA - Despite a 9-3 loss on Sunday, the Columbus Clippers depart Iowa with a 4-2 record as the first week of the "Second Half" concludes.

One of the game's brightest young prospects, Chase DeLauter, knocked in another run in Sunday's game. He has reached base safely in all 26 games he's played for the Clippers this season, currently sporting a batting average of .305 with four home runs and 16 RBI.

Will Wilson and C.J. Kayfus also each collected a RBI on Sunday.

After an off day on Monday, the Clippers will travel to Toledo to face the Mud Hens on Tuesday.

After an off day on Monday, the Clippers will travel to Toledo to face the Mud Hens on Tuesday.

The next home game for Columbus at Huntington Park is on Friday, July 4 with a special first pitch time of 4:05pm.







