Stripers Finish Two-Week Trip with 6-4 Win in Norfolk

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Virginia - The Gwinnett Stripers (3-3) scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 6-4 win over the Norfolk Tides (3-3) on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. Eddys Leonard drove in a pair of runs to back 6.0 innings of solid work from starter Hurston Waldrep as the Stripers split the series 3-3.

Scoring Recap: The Stripers scored in the first inning for the third time in the series, getting an RBI single from Leonard and a sacrifice fly from Luke Waddell to go up 2-0. Vimael Machin cracked a solo home run (8) off Waldrep in the bottom of the second to trim Gwinnett's advantage to 2-1. A run-scoring double play in the third, sacrifice fly by Leonard in the fifth, RBI double by Jose Devers in the fifth, and solo homer by Conner Capel (4) in the sixth made it 6-1 Stripers. The Tides kept it close with a three-run sixth highlighted by homers from Samue Basallo (16) and Machin (9) off Waldrep to make it 6-4.

Key Contributors: Waldrep (W, 6-6) narrowly missed a quality start (6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 HR, 2 BB, 3 SO). Gwinnett's bullpen trio of Daysbel Hernandez (H, 1), Jesse Chavez (H, 5), and Wander Suero (S, 10) combined on 3.0 scoreless, two-hit frames to finish the game. Leonard (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), Jarred Kelenic (3-for-5, 3 runs), and Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-3, double, 2 runs) all had multi-hit days for the Stripers. For the Tides, Machin went 2-for-4 with two solo homers.

Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 13-9 in day games and 9-6 in series finales this season. Hernandez began a rehab assignment for the Atlanta Braves and struck out one over 1.0 scoreless inning, topping 100 mph three times. Suero's International League-leading 10 th save of the year also extended his scoreless streak to 17 games (17.0 innings).

Next Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect a Stripers Patriotic T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







International League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.