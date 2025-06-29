Stripers Finish Two-Week Trip with 6-4 Win in Norfolk
June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Virginia - The Gwinnett Stripers (3-3) scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 6-4 win over the Norfolk Tides (3-3) on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. Eddys Leonard drove in a pair of runs to back 6.0 innings of solid work from starter Hurston Waldrep as the Stripers split the series 3-3.
Scoring Recap: The Stripers scored in the first inning for the third time in the series, getting an RBI single from Leonard and a sacrifice fly from Luke Waddell to go up 2-0. Vimael Machin cracked a solo home run (8) off Waldrep in the bottom of the second to trim Gwinnett's advantage to 2-1. A run-scoring double play in the third, sacrifice fly by Leonard in the fifth, RBI double by Jose Devers in the fifth, and solo homer by Conner Capel (4) in the sixth made it 6-1 Stripers. The Tides kept it close with a three-run sixth highlighted by homers from Samue Basallo (16) and Machin (9) off Waldrep to make it 6-4.
Key Contributors: Waldrep (W, 6-6) narrowly missed a quality start (6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 HR, 2 BB, 3 SO). Gwinnett's bullpen trio of Daysbel Hernandez (H, 1), Jesse Chavez (H, 5), and Wander Suero (S, 10) combined on 3.0 scoreless, two-hit frames to finish the game. Leonard (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), Jarred Kelenic (3-for-5, 3 runs), and Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-3, double, 2 runs) all had multi-hit days for the Stripers. For the Tides, Machin went 2-for-4 with two solo homers.
Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 13-9 in day games and 9-6 in series finales this season. Hernandez began a rehab assignment for the Atlanta Braves and struck out one over 1.0 scoreless inning, topping 100 mph three times. Suero's International League-leading 10 th save of the year also extended his scoreless streak to 17 games (17.0 innings).
Next Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect a Stripers Patriotic T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
International League Stories from June 29, 2025
- Omaha Falls 3-2, Drops Series to Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chase Still on the Case for Columbus - Columbus Clippers
- Franklin Hits Four, Wicks Fans Six in 9-3 Win over Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Late Homer Lifts Salt Potatoes over Plates - Rochester Red Wings
- Will Robertson's Walk-Off Hit Leads Bisons over IronPigs 4-3 in 11 Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Back Barco's Gem with Three-Run Seventh - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Fall in 11 Innings in Series Finale to Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Leal Leads Two-Hit Pitching Effort as RailRiders Take Five of Six - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Alvarez Homer Leads Syracuse to 5-3 Win over Rochester on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Finish Two-Week Trip with 6-4 Win in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Held to Two Hits in Loss to RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Norfolk Splits Series With Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Be a Part of History: 'World's Most Autographed Baseball' Comes to July 18 Honda Fridaynightbash - Buffalo Bisons
- June 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp International League Championship Series Ticket Package on Sale Now - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 29 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Pay It Forward: Bisons Host Equipment Drive for 'Leveling the Playing Field' at July 1 'Free Ticket Report Card Game' - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Beat Cubs Again on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Finish Two-Week Trip with 6-4 Win in Norfolk
- Norfolk's Nine-Run Sixth Buries Stripers 11-1
- Stripers Score Three in Sixth to Topple Tides 6-4
- Devers Delivers, Stephens Stellar in 6-0 Shutout of Tides
- Stripers Celebrate Independence Day with Two Fireworks Shows