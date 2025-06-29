June 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (40-39, 1-4) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (37-39, 4-1)

Sunday, June 29 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-3, 4.35) vs. LHP Parker Messick (4-2, 2.85)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game set against the Columbus Clippers today...left-hander Jordan Wicks will take the mound for Iowa...left-hander Parker Messick starts for Columbus.

OH DEAR: Despite outhitting the Columbus Clippers by an 8-3 margin last night, the Iowa Cubs fell 4-2... Moises Ballesteros, Kevin Alcántara and Benn Cowles all recorded two hits for Iowa with Alcántara hitting a homer...starter Kenta Maeda tossed 6.0 innings and allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts...it marked his most strikeouts since he also had six on May 31, 2024 at Boston with Detroit.

SOBRE LOS DEMONIOS: Today, Iowa will wear their Demonios jerseys as part of the Copa de la Diversion initiative...the pro baseball team in Des Moines was known as the Demons from 1925-1937 and again from 1959-1961.

PEREZ MANIA: Thursday night, Carlos Pérez crushed two home runs against Columbus...which marked home run number 15 and 16, leading the team as well...in addition, it was Carlos' first multi-homer game since he hit three on Sept. 1, 2024 at Sacramento...Pérez has 10 home runs in the last 23 games which dates back to May 30 and leads all of International League in that span...among all IL leaders, Carlos is ranked in homers (2nd, 16), extra-base hits (3rd, 33) and RBI (T-6th, 49).

VS. COLUMBUS: This marks the second series Iowa and Columbus have played this season, with the first coming at Columbus on May 20-25...the two teams split the series with the I-Cubs outscoring the Clippers 34-32.

WALK IT OUT: Wednesday, outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie drew four walks and also homered...the four walks marked a career high and were the most by an I-Cub since Miles Mastrobuoni also had four on May 7, 2023 at Columbus...it is also tied for the most walks in a game by any player in the International League.

WELCOME BACK TRI: Infielder James Triantos hit his second homer of the season Friday night and his second in as many days...it marked the third time in his career he has homered in back-to-back games and first since May 20-21, 2023 at Beloit with Advanced-A South Bend.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 22 games and has tallied seven multi-hit efforts...he is batting .313 (26-for-83) with eight doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI...among June leaders in the International League, Bally ranks tied for fourth with eight doubles and seventh with 19 RBI.

EL JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara went 2-for-4 last night and went deep for the second consecutive game...it marked the first time he has homered in back-to-back games since April 20-23, 2024 with Double-A Knoxville...he is the eighth I-Cub to homer in consecutive games and first since James Triantos homered in consecutive games on June 25-27.

HIGH QUALITY: Last night, Kenta Maeda recorded his second straight quality start, giving the I-Cubs 14 on the season...the 14 quality starts rank fifth in the International League, trailing league leader Durham who has 20.

HIT PARADE: Friday night, Iowa scored 15 runs on 13 hits in their win...it marked the second-most runs the club has scored this season, following a 20-run outburst on April 16 vs. St. Paul.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Christian Franklin went 2-for-5 Friday night with a home run and three runs scored...it was his first homer since June 11 vs. Louisville...Franklin ranks among International League leaders in triples (T-3rd, 4) and walks (4th, 47).

ONE-NIL: On Sunday at Nashville, Iowa fell 1-0 which marked the fifth 1-0 game of the season for the I-Cubs and first since game one of a doubleheader on June 4 in which the I-Cubs beat the Storm Chasers...during the 2024 season, the I-Cubs played just one 1-0 game, a win over Indianapolis on June 20.







