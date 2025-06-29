Jumbo Shrimp International League Championship Series Ticket Package on Sale Now

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Jacksonville gearing up for its first home playoff baseball games in 11 years, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are rolling out an International League Championship Series playoff ticket package that includes tickets to each game at VyStar Ballpark, as well as a commemorative Jumbo Shrimp postseason T-shirt.

For just $65 (including fees, dugout reserved sections at VyStar Ballpark, 102-113) or $55 (including fees, field reserved sections at VyStar Ballpark, 101, 114-117), fans receive a ticket to the first two games of the potential best-of-three ILCS to watch Jacksonville try to win its first league title since 2014 and the city's first International League championship since 1968, as well as a Jumbo Shrimp playoff T-shirt. Should the ILCS reach a decisive third game, fans who purchase an International League Championship Series package would receive a ticket to that game for free in the same seat as the first two contests.

As International League First Half Champions, the Jumbo Shrimp have earned home field advantage for the International League Championship Series. The 2025 regular season concludes on Sunday, September 21, and following an off day on September 22, the Jumbo Shrimp will host the winner of the IL's second half. Game 1 is slated for Tuesday, September 23, with Game 2 following on Wednesday, September 24. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Thursday, September 25.

This will mark the 24th postseason appearance in Jacksonville's Triple-A (1962-68, 2021-present)/Double-A era (1970-2020). Should the Jumbo Shrimp win the ILCS, they would advance to play the winner of the Pacific Coast Championship Series in a winner-take-all single-game Triple-A National Championship, played at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, September 27. The Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A, Athletics) clinched the Pacific Coast League First Half Championship.

Jacksonville's last trip to the postseason came in 2017, when the Jumbo Shrimp were members of the Double-A Southern League. The Jumbo Shrimp were swept 3-0 by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, then an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, but now the Miami Marlins' Double-A affiliate. Jacksonville went from the Marlins' Double-A affiliate to their Triple-A affiliate upon rejoining Triple-A in 2021.

Jacksonville has won seven league championships in the city's Triple-A/Double-A era (1962-present). The 1968 Jacksonville Suns won the International League, the city's final year in Triple-A until 2021. The Double-A Suns won Southern League titles in 1996, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2014.







International League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.