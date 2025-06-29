'Pigs Fall in 11 Innings in Series Finale to Bisons
June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Buffalo, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (50-30, 4-2) rallied late to force extra innings but could not find the spark in the extra frames, falling 4-3 in 11 innings to the Buffalo Bisons (32-47, 2-4) on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.
Gabriel Rincones Jr. started the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth and Erick Brito made it 2-0 'Pigs with an RBI triple in the fifth.
Josh Rivera plowed the Bisons ahead with one swing, hitting a three-run homer in the last of the fifth to make it 3-2 Buffalo.
In the eighth, the 'Pigs loaded the bases with two outs for Rafael Lantigua. Lantigua beat out an infield single, driving in the tying run.
Both teams failed to score in the ninth or 10th, and the 'Pigs were unable to push across a run in the 11th either, leaving the door open for the Bisons to win the game with one run in the bottom half. With two outs and a runner at third, Will Robertson chopped a single into centerfield, scoring Michael Stefanic, and winning the game 4-3 for the Bisons.
Andrew Bash (4-1) earned the win for the Bisons, working 1.2 innings without allowing a baserunner, striking out one.
Michael Mercado (2-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs allowing an unearned run on one hit, striking out two.
Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs return home on Tuesday, July 1st to begin a three-game homestand against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
