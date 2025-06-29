SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 29, 2025

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (1-4, 42-37) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-1, 42-35)

June 29, 2025 | Game 78 | Home Game 40 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

LH Jovani Moran (0-0, 6.75) vs. RH Erick Leal (2-7, 7.34)

Moran: Allowed 1 R on 2 H over 1.1 relief IP on 6/25 @ SWB; Opener for Tanner Houck (MLB Rehab)

Leal: Allowed 4 R on 6 H with 6 K and 1 BB over 5.0 IP in 6/24 Win vs. WOR (6-5 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (June 28, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Worcester Red Sox 5-3 in 10 innings Saturday night at PNC Field. The defeat snapped a six-game winning streak for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and sent them to their first loss of the second half.

The RailRiders jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first against Worcester starter Cooper Criswell. Jorbit Vivas was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and advanced to third on a Jesús Rodríguez single. With runners on the corners, T.J. Rumfield lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 edge. Worcester answered in the top of the second off RailRiders starter Brendan Beck. Vaughn Grissom homered to right, evening the game at one. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the tie in the bottom of the second. Andrew Velazquez doubled and scored when Vivas reached on an infield single to recapture the lead 2-1. In the fourth, the WooSox tied the contest again with another solo shot. Blaze Jordan homered to center, squaring the game at two. After five scoreless frames, Worcester took their first lead of the game in the tenth off Scott Effross. Corey Rosier singled to move extra-inning runner, Tyler McDonough, over to third, and Kristian Campbell followed with a go-ahead two-run single to give Worcester a 4-2 advantage. After loading the bases, a wild pitch from Effross scored Garcia to give the WooSox a three-run cushion. Jones started the home half of the tenth at second base, moving to third on a Jose Rojas single and scoring on a CJ Alexander base hit to climb within two, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not complete the comeback.

Effross (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits in one inning of work. Isaiah Campbell (5-4) earned the victory, throwing two innings, giving up one run on two hits.

YARD WORK- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half with 15 home games out of 18 on the schedule prior to the MLB All-Star Break on July 14. The RailRiders won ten straight at PNC Field from June 10 through June 27, their longest home winning streak since 11 consecutive wins at PNC Field during the 2016 championship season.

RIVALS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre closes its second series of the year against Worcester. The RailRiders and WooSox split their late May set with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre taking game one, falling in the next two, winning back-to-back games on May 30 and 31 and losing the series finale to start June. Since Pawtucket moved to Worcester for the 2021 season, the RailRiders lead the all-time set 54-46 and have gone 31-22 at PNC Field. The RailRiders travel to Polar Park in mid-July after the MLB All-Star Break for a three-game set and return to the heart of the Massachusetts commonwealth in early September.

SECOND LOOK- Erick Leal makes his second start of the week against the WooSox in today's series finale. It's the second two-start week of the year for Leal, having won on April 15 at Durham before a no-decision in the Sunday start.

SLIGHTLY EARLY EXIT- Skipper Shelley Duncan was ejected in the bottom of the tenth last night with two outs. It was the first time the RailRiders manager was tossed from a game this season and marks just the second ejection of the season overall.

EXTRA, EXTRA- The RailRiders are now 3-4 in extra inning games this season.

WINNING WAYS- With one game remaining in June, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has captured 17 wins in 24 games. The RailRiders went 1-2 in March, 13-12 in April and 11-14 in May. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's best month in 2024 featured 16 wins, though the club won 16 times in three different months en route to their stellar finish.

IMPACT ARRIVAL- New York promoted Spencer Jones from Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday and the outfielder homered in his first Triple-A at-bat. After 16 with the Patriots over 49 games and one with the RailRiders, Jones is tied for eighth amongst all Minor League players, three home runs off the MiLB lead. The #2 prospect in the organization went 1-for-5 in his debut Friday.

SAVE US- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads all levels of baseball with 13 saves this month. After earning five saves over the first 53 games of the year, the RailRiders have reeled off those 13 saves in their last 23 games played. Three MLB clubs have 10, as do the Lynchburg Hillcats.

MODEL EFFORT- Sean Boyle is sixth in the International League with 74.2 innings of work this season. The right-hander has pitched five or more innings in 12 of his 15 appearances this season.

RBI GUY- Jose Rojas has added six runs batted in to his team-best total so far this series, bringing him to 54 over 65 games this season. Rojas drove in 57 in 67 games for the RailRiders last season before opting out in mid-July. Ben Seymour of Durham leads the International League with 66 driven in. Rojas is third and only one behind Otto Kemp.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was blanked 7-0 by J.P. Sears and the A's Saturday. The former Yankee limited his old club to two hits and three walks over 5.2 innings of work. New York faces an old arm for a third straight game when Luis Severino gets the call for the A's against Marcus Stroman... Somerset beat Erie 7-3. The Patriots tallied six in the fifth and Ben Shields stuck out six for the win... Hudson Valley lost 7-4 at Wilmington. Josh Moylan homered in the loss... Tampa topped Ft. Myers 7-4. Roderick Arias had three hits and five players drove in at least one run for the Tarpons.







