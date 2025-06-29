Williams, Murray Mash Bulls Past Redbirds 4-2

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Carson Williams and Tanner Murray homered in the sixth inning to lift the Durham Bulls past the Memphis Redbirds 4-2 at the DBAP on Sunday evening.

Trailing 2-0 in the sixth, Williams clocked his 13th homer to left-center, coming off Oddanier Mosqueda (L, 3-4). Two batters later, Murray drove out a deep blast to straightaway left for his eighth to put the Bulls up for good 3-2.

Durham (4-2) tacked on an insurance run in the eighth thanks to a sac fly from Coco Montes.

Joe Boyle (W, 6-4) notched his sixth win. Boyle, operating in a bulk role for the first time in 2025, threw five innings of two-run ball after Garrett Acton opened with two scoreless innings.

Cole Sulser (S, 2) recorded a two-inning save and ran his scoreless streak across the full Durham season to 17 straight innings.

How It Happened: After Memphis starter Quinn Mathews worked 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball, the Bulls seized against the Redbirds' bullpen. Mosqueda walked Dom Keegan with one out in the sixth ahead of the Williams blast, his eighth of June. Murray then bombed a home run well over the Snorting Bull in left field.

Boyle's Role: Joe Boyle, the International League leader in ERA, worked five innings behind Garrett Acton to notch his sixth win. Boyle permitted two runs - one earned - across five innings to maintain his ERA at 1.85.

Sunday Is Carson's Day: For the fifth consecutive Sunday, Carson Williams hit a home run. In a streak dating back to June 1st against Memphis, Williams has gone 12-22 with six home runs. Williams homered twice in Jacksonville on June 8th, once against Charlotte on June 15th, once at Omaha on June 22nd and once today against Memphis' Mosqueda.

What's Next: The Bulls trek to Norfolk for the second time in 2025 to begin a three-game series on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM ET against the 3-3 Tides. Connor Seabold is slotted to start the opener against Norfolk.







