Clippers Beat Cubs Again on Saturday

June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Columbus Clippers won for the fourth time in five tries on their current road trip in Iowa, defeating the Cubs on Saturday night 4-2.

Chase DeLauter and Yordys Valdes each went deep for the ClipShow.

Left-hander Doug Nikhazy (5-4) got the win after allowing just one run on five hits over 6.2 innings while striking out seven. Two more lefties closed things out. Matt Krook kept Iowa off the scoreboard until the 9th, when Parker Mushinski came on to record his fourth save of the year.

The series in Iowa concludes Sunday. The next home game for Columbus at Huntington Park is on Friday, July 4 with a special first pitch time of 4:05pm. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will take home a Stars & Stripes Clippers replica jersey. Get your tickets now!







