Indians Back Barco's Gem with Three-Run Seventh
June 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Hunter Barco took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Indianapolis Indians overcame a one-run deficit with three runs in the seventh to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field, 3-2.
Barco stunned the Storm Chasers (33-47) in his second start of the series, facing just one over the minimum through 5.2 innings after plunking his second batter faced in the contest. After recording the first two outs of the fifth inning, a Darion Blanco homer to left field broke up the bid as the first run of the contest. The Pittsburgh Pirates No. 5 prospect (MLB Pipeline) exited after 6.0 frames with seven strikeouts, one shy of his season high.
Michael Darrell-Hicks (W, 1-0), in his first game back from being optioned by Pittsburgh, held the one-hitter intact through the seventh. The Indians (46-34) then erased the deficit with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, courtesy of a game-tying single by Ji Hwan Bae and two-run knock by Nick Yorke against Junior Fernández (L, 2-5).
The Storm Chasers threatened with one run in the eighth and runners at the corners with one out in the ninth. Tanner Rainey (S, 2) pitched around a one-out double, wild pitch and walk with back-to-back strikeouts to strand the game-tying and winning runs in scoring position.
Following an off day on Monday, the Indians begin a six-game home-and-home series against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday at 6:35 PM. They return to Victory Field for their annual July Fourth Celebration on Friday, July 4, at 6:35 PM. Neither team has named a starter for Tuesday's series-opening contest.
