Jimenez's Four Knocks Lead Bulls to 3-1 Extra-Inning Win over Red Wing

May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Durham Bulls scored twice in the top of the 10th to win the first game of a 12-game road trip, defeating the Rochester Red Wings 3-1 on Tuesday night at Innovative Field.

The game between the second place Bulls (25-15) and last place Red Wings (10-28) was scoreless until Bob Seymour homered on the first pitch from Rochester reliever Patrick Weigel in the seventh inning. The Red Wings tied the game in the bottom half on consecutive doubles, one off Bulls starter Joe Rock and the other against Jacob Waguespack.

In the 10th, after Kenny Piper walked, Jamie Westbrook sacrificed the two runners to second and third, then Josh Lowe directed a sac fly against the left field line to score Andrew Stevenson. Eloy Jimenez followed with his fourth single of the game, driving home Piper.

Paul Gervase (W, 1-2) notched the win with two scoreless innings.

The Bulls held steady three games behind first place Lehigh Valley, which also won Tuesday night.

How It Happened: Starting pitcher Joe Rock became the first Bulls pitcher to pitch into the seventh inning, permitting seven hits and one walk. The Bulls' situational hitting in the 10th won the game, but Durham's defense allowed the game to reach extras. Durham turned three double plays, including a terrific 4-6-3 initiated by Jamie Westbrook in the sixth inning with runners at first and third. Tre Morgan made a circus catch in deep left field to save a run, sprinting back and making a back-to-the-infield catch before smashing his face against the left field wall padding.

Extra Special: After Tuesday's win, the Bulls are now 6-0 in extra innings.

First AAA Win: Paul Gervase worked two innings - the ninth and 10th - to notch his first career Triple-A win.

Four For Eloy: Eloy Jimenez went 4-5 - all singles - to lift his average to .271. It was Jimenez's first four-hit game since August 30, 2023 when he went 4-5 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ten v Eight: The Red Wings have won 10 of their first 38 games. Rochester has endured eight rainouts.

What's Next: Joe Boyle (2-3, 1.69) is slated to start Wednesday night at 6:05 PM ET against Adrian Sampson, who will make his second start in the Washington organization.







