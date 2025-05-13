I-Cubs Drop First Game of Series to St. Paul 6-4

May 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the first game of the series to the St. Paul Saints as the I-Cubs never led in today's game.

The Saints got on the board first in the opening frame as Mike Ford drove in two runs to open the game.

Then, the I-Cubs answered right back in the bottom of the first inning as Carlos Pérez ripped a double into left field and scored the first Iowa run. Kevin Alcántara followed with a blooper to right field and scored Long for a 2-2 game.

The game remained deadlocked at 2-2 until the top of the fifth inning as Carson McCusker ripped a double to center field and scored two more runs for a 4-2 lead in favor of St. Paul.

Long had a double of his own and scored Owen Caissie as the deficit was cut down to one run and the score was 4-3 in favor of the Saints.

St. Paul scored again in the top of the sixth and the seventh inning on a double from Ryan Fitzgerald and scored another run as the lead was up to 5-3 again. McCusker plated another run for a 6-3 lead.

Matt Shaw came alive in the bottom of the seventh inning and ripped his second homer of the season to left field and cut the St. Paul lead. But the game ended in a 6-4 win for the Saints.

The Iowa Cubs continue the six-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday, May 13 as first pitch is slated to start at 12:08 p.m. CT.







