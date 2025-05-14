Long Notches Six RBIs against St. Paul as Iowa Wins 10-5

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs bounced back in game two of the six-game set against the St. Paul Saints, and won 10-5 behind Jonathon Long's six RBIs on the day.

The I-Cubs got on the board first for the game's first run as Jonathon Long ripped his first triple of the season into left field as part of a three-hit day and scored Dixon Machado for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Iowa extended its lead to 5-0 as Machado knocked in his only hit and RBI of the game and scored Christian Franklin. Matt Shaw knocked in another run for James Triantos as the Iowa lead was up to four runs. Long dribbled a single into left field and scored Machado for a 5-0 lead.

The Saints had finally gotten on the board in the top of the fifth inning as they scored two runs and cut the Iowa lead to 5-2.

Iowa scored four more runs as Reese McGuire answered in the bottom of the fifth inning as he ripped his fifth double of the season and scored Franklin extending the Iowa lead back to 7-2. Long finished the bottom of the fifth with a two-RBI blooper to right field and scored McGuire and Shaw for a 9-2 lead.

In the top of the sixth eighth inning, Ryan Fitzgerald ripped his first of two doubles to Franklin and knocked in another run as part of a four-hit day for Fitzgerald for a 9-3 Iowa lead. Carson McCusker drew a walk as bases were loaded and scored another run for a 9-4.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Long earned his sixth RBI of the season which was the most RBIs earned since August 30, 2023 at Toledo when Jared Young had a six-RBI day.

The Saints added another run in the ninth from Fitzgerald but Iowa's pitching staff closed out the game as Nate Pearson earned his second win of the season and won the game 10-5.

The Iowa Cubs continue the six-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Thursday, May 15 with a doubleheader as first pitch is slated to start at 12:08 p.m. CT for game one. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.







