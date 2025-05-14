Saints Strand Franchise Record Tying 15 in 10-5 Loss to I-Cubs

DES MOINES, IA - It was one of those days on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park. The St. Paul Saints outhit the Iowa Cubs, 12-9, they drew 10 walks, but issued nine of their own, and despite having 22 baserunners they left a franchise record tying 15 men on base in a 10-5 loss.

The game looked like it was going to be a well-pitched, tight game after a scoreless first two innings. The walks started in the third, when the I-Cubs got on the board as Dixon Machado led off with a walk and scored on a two-out triple to center by Jonathan Long making it 1-0.

Three walks led to four runs in the fourth for the I-Cubs. Back-to-back walks to start the inning put runners at first and second. With one out Machado singled to left knocking home a run making it 2-0. An RBI single to right by Matt Shaw gave the I-Cubs a 3-0 lead. After a pitching change, reliever Alex Speas walked Owen Caissie to load the bases. Long lined a two-run single into left increasing the lead to 5-0.

The Saints got a pair back in the fifth. Will Holland led off with a single to left. With one out Ryan Fitzgerald walked. An RBI double by Mickey Gasper over the head of left fielder Christian Franklin got the Saints on the board making it 5-1. Edouard Julien drew a walk to load the bases. After a pitching change, Carson McCusker's sacrifice lineout to right got the Saints within three at 5-2.

Once again walks hurt the Saints in the bottom of the fifth. Back-to-back walks to start the inning put runners at first and second. After a double steal, Reese McGuire followed with a two-run double to left-center putting the I-Cubs back up five at 7-2. McGuire would steal third and with one out Shaw walked to put runners at first and third. Shaw stole second and with two outs Long knocked home two with a single to left giving the I-Cubs a 9-2 lead. Long finished the day 3-4 with a career-high six RBI.

A leadoff walk benefitted the Saints in the sixth as Emmanuel Rodirguez reached on the free pass. Holland singled to center putting runners at first and second. With one out Ryan Fitzgerald cut the deficit to 9-3 with an RBI double off the wall in center.

The Saints crept a little closer in the eighth as Patrick Winkel led off with a single to left. With one out Gasper walked, and Edouard Julien singled to left-center loading the bases. McCusker walked to force in a run making it 9-4. Mike Ford then hit a fly ball to medium left for the second out of the inning and Gasper tried scoring from third, but was thrown out to end the inning.

With the Saints down 10-4 in the ninth Rodriguez reached on a one out double ot right. With two outs Winkel singled to right putting runners at the corners. An RBI double from Fitzgerald scored Rodriguez making it 10-5. Fitzgerald tied a career-high with four hits going 4-5 with two doubles, two RBI, and a run.

The same two teams meet in a doubleheader, games three and four of the seven-game series, on Thursday afternoon at 12:08 p.m. at Principal Park. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game number one. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-2, 12.46) to the mound in game one against I-Cubs RHP Connor Noland (3-1, 3.86). In game two the Saints send RHP Darren McCaughan (2-0, 2.25) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Keegan Thompson (3-1, 2.59). Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







