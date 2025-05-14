Bulls Outduel Red Wings in Series Opener

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings took the field Tuesday night for their first matchup against the Durham Bulls in a six-game series at Innovative Field. The Red Wings are embracing their spirit of spring with their ROC the Lilac jerseys this week, a special uniform that celebrates the Flower City's iconic Lilac festival. Rochester fell 3-1 in 10 innings in the contest, pushed by a strong 6.0 innings from RHP Seth Shuman. The offense combined to put together 10 hits, and RF Daylen Lile pushed his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first.

The first six innings at Innovative Field had both the Rochester Red Wings and the Durham Bulls in a scoreless tie, with both teams pitcher's keeping the opposing offenses in check. This game's breakthrough came during the seventh inning when 1B Bob Seymour launched a long home run deep down the right field line to make the score 1-0.

Coming to the bat in the following half-inning, C Andrew Knizner put himself into scoring position with a double into the left-center field gap. 2B Darren Baker followed with a double of his own, which drove C Andrew Knizner home and tied the score, 1-1.

Neither team was able to cross the plate and take the lead through the scheduled nine innings, sending the ballgame to the 10th inning. Durham added a pair of runs in the top half and held Rochester off the board in the home half of the frame to hand the Red Wings a 3-1 loss in the series opener.

Seth Shuman took the ball to start the contest for the Red Wings. The Georgia native tossed 6.0 innings without allowing a run on a pair of hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Rochester used four arms out of the bullpen, with RHP Patrick Weigel, LHP Konnor Pilkington, RHP Eduardo Salazar, and RHP Parker Dunshee each tossing one inning. Dunshee was tagged for the walk-off and took the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) in the 10th. The staff combined for five walks and nine strikeouts across 10.0 innings of work.

Rochester starting pitcher RHP Seth Shuman is Tuesday night's Player of the Game. The right-hander now boasts a 2.18 ERA (5 ER/20.2 IP) with 18 strikeouts and five walks through his first four Triple-A starts. He is the first Red Wing to toss 6.0 shutout innings since Jackson Rutledge on September 15, 2024, at Indianapolis.

Rochester and Durham will meet at 6:05 once again Wednesday night for game two of their six-game set. The Red Wings will send RHP Adrian Sampson to the mound against Bulls right-hander Joe Boyle.







