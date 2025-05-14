Atlanta Braves Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced today that outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will join the Stripers on his rehab assignment on May 15. Acuña, on Atlanta's 10-day injured list as he recovers from 2024 surgery to repair a torn left ACL, is scheduled to play in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. game vs. Charlotte at Coolray Field.
The 27-year-old Acuña will join Gwinnett for the fifth time in his career. He made his Triple-A debut with the club in 2017, returned for the start of the 2018 season, and then spent rehab stints with the Stripers in 2018 and 2022. Over 83 games with Gwinnett, he is batting .309 (102-for-330) with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 51 runs, 37 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and an .839 OPS.
Over seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Acuña is a .289 career hitter with 145 doubles, 12 triples, 165 home runs, 581 runs, 417 RBIs, 196 stolen bases, and a .904 OPS in 722 games. His decorated Major League career includes the Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2018, four NL All-Star selections (2019, 2021-23), three NL Silver Slugger Awards (2019-20, 2023), and the NL Most Valuable Player Award in 2023.
Acuña is set to be the third Braves player to spend a rehab assignment with Gwinnett this year, joining pitcher Spencer Strider (March 29-April 10) and catcher Sean Murphy (April 1-5).
Tickets for Thursday's 7:05 p.m. game and all other games at Coolray Field this week can be purchased at GoStripers.com/tickets. Listen to Thursday's game live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.
