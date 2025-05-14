Jacksonville and Norfolk Game Suspended on Wednesday Night

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Wednesday's scheduled contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Norfolk Tides has been suspended due to inclement weather with the game scoreless in the bottom of the first inning. The game will resume Thursday at 12:05 p.m. and will be played through nine innings. Thursday's regularly scheduled contest will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and will be a seven-inning contest.

When play resumes on Thursday, the Tides will a runner on second and one out in a scoreless bottom of the first with a 2-2 count on Samuel Basallo.

Coverage of Thursday's de facto doubleheader begins at 11:50 a.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.







