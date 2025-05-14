Jacksonville and Norfolk Game Suspended on Wednesday Night
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Wednesday's scheduled contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Norfolk Tides has been suspended due to inclement weather with the game scoreless in the bottom of the first inning. The game will resume Thursday at 12:05 p.m. and will be played through nine innings. Thursday's regularly scheduled contest will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and will be a seven-inning contest.
When play resumes on Thursday, the Tides will a runner on second and one out in a scoreless bottom of the first with a 2-2 count on Samuel Basallo.
Coverage of Thursday's de facto doubleheader begins at 11:50 a.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.
International League Stories from May 14, 2025
- Billy Cooks up Game-Winning RBI with Ninth-Inning Walk-Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Hickey Homers Again, WooSox Win Second Straight in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats' Six-Run Comeback Crushed as Indians Walk Off - Louisville Bats
- Lowe's Longball Lifts Bulls to 7-4 Win over Red Wings - Durham Bulls
- Bulls Outduel Red Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Fall to Durham Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Doubled up by Worcester 8-4 on Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Sweep Twinbill with Back-To-Back Shutouts - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville and Norfolk Game Suspended on Wednesday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Wednesday Night's Game vs. Jacksonville Suspended - Norfolk Tides
- Saints and Semper Fi Flo Join Forces to Collect Items for Military Care Packages at May 21 Game - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Swept in Doubleheader by Nashville to Begin Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Endy Rodríguez Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Long Notches Six RBIs against St. Paul as Iowa Wins 10-5 - Iowa Cubs
- Atlanta Braves Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints Strand Franchise Record Tying 15 in 10-5 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Navigato and Lee Go Deep, But Mud Hens Drop Tight One to RailRiders - Toledo Mud Hens
- Meneses Homers But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 18-8, in Ten Innings on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Edge Toledo, 5-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Record-Breaking 10th Inning Powers 'Pigs to Sixth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Longtime Employee DeLettre Earns Staff Promotion - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 vs. Durham - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats to Host Tacos & Tequila at Louisville Slugger Field August 16 - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds to Host Free Pitch, Hit & Run Event on June 14 - Memphis Redbirds
- IronPigs Announce First-Of-Its-Kind 'Pigs Parlay' - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 14, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Storm Chasers Win Series Opener over Clippers 9-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers Sunk by Omaha on Tuesday Night - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville and Norfolk Game Suspended on Wednesday Night
- Longtime Employee DeLettre Earns Staff Promotion
- Four-Run Eighth Vaults Jacksonville by Norfolk
- Jacksonville Beats Syracuse to Secure Series Split
- Jacksonville Drops Saturday's Game Against Syracuse