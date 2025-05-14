Endy Rodríguez Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that catcher and first baseman Endy Rodríguez will begin a major league rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as they continue their six-game series against the Louisville Bats tonight at 6:05 PM. He is the fifth rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following infielder Jared Triolo, right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman, first baseman Spencer Horwitz and right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta.
Rodríguez, 24, was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 15 with a right-hand laceration, sustained when struck by a pitch in the dirt on April 14 vs. Washington. He appeared in 15 games with Pittsburgh to begin the season, hitting .178 (8-for-45) with four runs, three doubles and two RBI.
He has appeared in 77 career games with Indianapolis, including a four-game rehab stint to end the 2024 campaign. In those games, he is hitting .285 (88-for-309) with 58 runs, 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 50 RBI.
Rodríguez was traded to Pittsburgh from New York (NL) on Jan. 19, 2021, as part of a three-team, seven-player exchange that saw left-hander Joey Lucchesi shipped to the Mets from San Diego, and right-hander Joe Musgrove sent to the Padres from Pittsburgh in exchange for right-handers David Bednar and Drake Fellows, left-hander Omar Cruz and outfielder Hudson Head. He was originally signed by New York (NL) as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2018.
Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.
