Endy Rodríguez Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that catcher and first baseman Endy Rodríguez will begin a major league rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as they continue their six-game series against the Louisville Bats tonight at 6:05 PM. He is the fifth rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following infielder Jared Triolo, right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman, first baseman Spencer Horwitz and right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta.

Rodríguez, 24, was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 15 with a right-hand laceration, sustained when struck by a pitch in the dirt on April 14 vs. Washington. He appeared in 15 games with Pittsburgh to begin the season, hitting .178 (8-for-45) with four runs, three doubles and two RBI.

He has appeared in 77 career games with Indianapolis, including a four-game rehab stint to end the 2024 campaign. In those games, he is hitting .285 (88-for-309) with 58 runs, 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 50 RBI.

Rodríguez was traded to Pittsburgh from New York (NL) on Jan. 19, 2021, as part of a three-team, seven-player exchange that saw left-hander Joey Lucchesi shipped to the Mets from San Diego, and right-hander Joe Musgrove sent to the Padres from Pittsburgh in exchange for right-handers David Bednar and Drake Fellows, left-hander Omar Cruz and outfielder Hudson Head. He was originally signed by New York (NL) as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2018.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.







International League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.