SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 14, 2025

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (19-21) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (19-19)

May 14, 2025 | Game 39 | Home Game 18 | PNC Field | First Pitch 11:05 A.M.

LH Nick Margevicius (0-0, 2.70) vs. LH Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 3.24)

Margevicius: Allowed 3 R on 7 H over 5.0 IP in 5/09 ND vs. Iowa with 8 K & 1 BB (7-3 Mud Hens)

Leibrandt: Allowed 3 R on 5 H over 3.0 IP in 5/07-1 ND vs. ROC with 2 K & 1 BB (5-3 SWB walk-off)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 7-0 to the Toledo Mud Hens in a rain-shortened game Tuesday night at PNC Field. Three Mud Hens pitchers combined to send the RailRiders to just their second shutout defeat of the season.

Toledo opened the scoring in the first with a pair of runs on four hits against Carlos Carrasco, who was making his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debut. Jake Rogers doubled and scored on a two-base hit by Matt Vierling, who later crossed on a single by Manuel Margot.

The RailRiders were held in check by Lael Lockhart. The Mud Hens starter scattered five hits over six scoreless innings of work, striking out five and walking one.

Carrasco settled in after the first, allowing just a pair of hits and a walk over the remainder of his outing with four strikeouts.

Toledo doubled its lead in the fifth on a two-run homer by Akil Baddoo. The Mud Hens capped the offense with a three-run, eight-batter eighth, keyed by a two-run single from Bligh Madris.

Carrasco (0-1) took the loss while Lockhart (1-3) earned the win.

Jesus Rodriguez went 1-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 22 straight in the loss.

ARM ADDED- The New York Yankees signed right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the RailRiders on Tuesday. The 35-year-old has missed the last year and a half due to injury, including spending the entirety of the 2024 season on the Minnesota Twins Injured List while recovering from flexor tendon surgery. Over nine seasons in the Majors, DeSclafani has gone 54-56 with a 4.20 ERA. To create space on the active roster, catcher Ronaldo Hernández was placed on the Development List.

WORK COMPLETE- DJ LeMahieu returned to the Yankees off his MLB Rehab Assignment. The infielder hit .455 over three games for the RailRiders.

LEIBRANDT ON THE BUMP- Lefty Brandon Leibrandt gets the call today against the Mud Hens. The southpaw makes his seventh start of the season, having worked three innings in game one of last Wednesday's doubleheader against Rochester, which Scranton/Wilkes-Barre walked-off with three home runs in the bottom of the seventh. Leibrandt struck out two and walked one on 46 pitches.

OCCASIONAL OPPONENT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays Toledo for the second straight year and hosts the Mud Hens for the first time since 2019. Toledo, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, brings a roster to town that includes three former RailRiders: pitcher Dietrich Enns (2016-17), 2016 IL MVP Ben Gamel (2015-16) and Jahmai Jones (2024). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lost the 2024 set at Fifth Third Field 4-2, but leads the all-time series 162 to 145. The RailRiders and Mud Hens split the last set between the teams at PNC Field with one win apiece and one rainout from May 10 through 12.

OB STREAK ROLLS ON- Jesús Rodríguez went 1-4 on Tuesday to extend his on-base streak to 22 straight games. It's tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League entering play today and tied for the seventh-longest overall in the league so far. Norfolk's Dylan Beavers reached in 30 consecutive games from April 1 through May 8.

SHUTOUT STORIES- Four Scranton/Wilkes-Barre arms combined to blank Rochester on Sunday, marking the sixth shutout over the first 27 games of the campaign. The RailRiders completed eight shutout bids last year and nine the year prior.

ONE OR THE OTHER- Over ten games against Rochester this season, the RailRiders have collected seven wins. Five were walk-offs and the other two were shutouts. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester meet for one more set at Innovative Field in July.

ACTIVATED- Cooper Hummel was activated off the 7-Day Injured List Saturday. The outfielder missed nearly a month, having been injured on a swing in the April 13 doubleheader against Rochester. Hummel went 1-for-4 in his first game off the IL, playing game one yesterday.

SLAM (DUH DAH DUH)- Jose Rojas hit his second grand slam this month in game two on Wednesday night. Rojas is now one of seven Scranton/Wilkes-Barre players to hit two grand slams in a single season and one of 12 to hit a pair in their SWB career, including RailRiders Manager Shelley Duncan and the franchise's all-time home run leader Gene Schall. Dominic Smith's grand slam on Saturday gives the RailRiders three in 2025. The team record for grand slams in a single season is eight, set in 2019. Billy Fleming, Trey Amburgey, Kyle Higashioka, Breyvic Valera, Mike Ford, Zack Zehner, Wendell Rijo and Gosuke Katoh each hit a grand slam that season.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 2-1 at Seattle in 11 innings. Cal Raleigh doubled in Leody Taveras for the win. Max Fried struck out five over five innings... Somerset's game with Portland was postponed and they will play two tomorrow... Hudson Valley fell 7-6 in 10 innings to Aberdeen. Omar Martinez hit his sixth home run of the season in the loss... Tampa toppled Palm Beach 9-1. Hans Montero homered twice and Andrew Landry struck out six.







International League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.