Memphis Swept in Doubleheader by Nashville to Begin Series

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds were swept in a doubleheader against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park to begin a six-game series.

Second baseman Jose Fermin led the offense in the 11-0 game one loss. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Left fielder Bryan Torres went 1-for-2 with a single. Starting pitcher Ian Bedell (0-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out four across 4.0 innings pitched.

Designated hitter Luken Baker reached base three times in the 5-0 game two loss. The right-handed hitter walked twice and doubled in the seventh inning. First baseman Andy Yerzy went 1-for-2 with a walk. The Redbirds were shutout for the third and fourth times this season, all of which have come against the Sounds.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, May 15 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CDT.

