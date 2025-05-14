Memphis Swept in Doubleheader by Nashville to Begin Series
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds were swept in a doubleheader against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park to begin a six-game series.
Second baseman Jose Fermin led the offense in the 11-0 game one loss. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Left fielder Bryan Torres went 1-for-2 with a single. Starting pitcher Ian Bedell (0-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out four across 4.0 innings pitched.
Designated hitter Luken Baker reached base three times in the 5-0 game two loss. The right-handed hitter walked twice and doubled in the seventh inning. First baseman Andy Yerzy went 1-for-2 with a walk. The Redbirds were shutout for the third and fourth times this season, all of which have come against the Sounds.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, May 15 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from May 14, 2025
- Billy Cooks up Game-Winning RBI with Ninth-Inning Walk-Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Hickey Homers Again, WooSox Win Second Straight in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats' Six-Run Comeback Crushed as Indians Walk Off - Louisville Bats
- Lowe's Longball Lifts Bulls to 7-4 Win over Red Wings - Durham Bulls
- Bulls Outduel Red Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Fall to Durham Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Doubled up by Worcester 8-4 on Wednesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Sweep Twinbill with Back-To-Back Shutouts - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville and Norfolk Game Suspended on Wednesday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Wednesday Night's Game vs. Jacksonville Suspended - Norfolk Tides
- Saints and Semper Fi Flo Join Forces to Collect Items for Military Care Packages at May 21 Game - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Swept in Doubleheader by Nashville to Begin Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Endy Rodríguez Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Long Notches Six RBIs against St. Paul as Iowa Wins 10-5 - Iowa Cubs
- Atlanta Braves Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints Strand Franchise Record Tying 15 in 10-5 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Navigato and Lee Go Deep, But Mud Hens Drop Tight One to RailRiders - Toledo Mud Hens
- Meneses Homers But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 18-8, in Ten Innings on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Edge Toledo, 5-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Record-Breaking 10th Inning Powers 'Pigs to Sixth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Longtime Employee DeLettre Earns Staff Promotion - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 vs. Durham - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats to Host Tacos & Tequila at Louisville Slugger Field August 16 - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds to Host Free Pitch, Hit & Run Event on June 14 - Memphis Redbirds
- IronPigs Announce First-Of-Its-Kind 'Pigs Parlay' - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 14, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Storm Chasers Win Series Opener over Clippers 9-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers Sunk by Omaha on Tuesday Night - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Swept in Doubleheader by Nashville to Begin Series
- Redbirds to Host Free Pitch, Hit & Run Event on June 14
- Redbirds and Sounds Postponed Due to Wet Field Conditions
- Three Homers Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Finale, Series at Knights
- Redbirds Split Saturday Doubleheader with Knights