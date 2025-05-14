RailRiders Edge Toledo, 5-4

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Toledo Mud Hens 5-4 Wednesday afternoon at PNC Field. T.J. Rumfield homered and Bryan De La Cruz drove in a pair to pace the offense.

After nearly a 90-minute delayed start, the RailRiders opened a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the first. Jesus Rodriguez doubled to extend his on-base streak to 23 consecutive games. With two down, T.J. Rumfield lined a home run to the RailHouse in right for a 2-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead.

Hao-Yu Lee's solo home run in the fourth cut the RailRiders edge in half and Ryan Kreidler hit a solo homer in the fifth to even the score. Prior to both solo shots, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre turned in defensive plays to minimize the ensuing damage. RailRiders starter Brandon Leibrandt picked a runner off prior to the Lee home run and Brent Headrick induced a double play before Kreidler's game-tying hit.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth against Mud Hens starting pitcher Nick Margevicius. Ryan Seelinger entered and allowed a two-run single to Bryan De La Cruz. A Jose Rojas sac fly extended the lead to 5-2.

A bases-loaded walk in the seventh drew Toledo within two. In the eighth, after a pair of errors, Andrew Velazquez and Jake Gatewood turned a 5-4-3 double play with Rumfield to close a threat.

A ninth inning solo home run off the bat of Andrew Navigato capped the scoring before Sean Boyle struck out the final two batters to seal the win.

Leibrandt did not factor in the decision, allowing one run on three hits over four-plus innings. Headrick (1-0) earned the win and Boyle pitched the final three frames for his first save. Margevicius (0-1) took the loss for Toledo, allowing all five runs on five hits and two walks.

Rodriguez and Cooper Hummel had two hits apiece to help lead the attack.

The RailRiders and Mud Hens continue this series on Thursday night at 6:35 P.M. Erick Leal is slated to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Toledo has not yet announced a starting pitcher. Gates open at 5:30 on a Thirsty Thursday. Get promotional details or buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com .

