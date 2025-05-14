Billy Cooks up Game-Winning RBI with Ninth-Inning Walk-Off

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - After a six-run comeback by the Louisville Bats to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning, Billy Cook hustled out a bouncing infield single up the middle to give the Indianapolis Indians a 9-8 walk-off win on Wednesday night at Victory Field.

With the Indians (22-17) leading 8-2 after four innings, Louisville (19-21) put up a pair of runs in the fifth, three in the seventh courtesy of a Levi Jordan three-run home run, and one in the ninth to tie the game at eight apiece. Matt Fraizer - pinch running for Darick Hall following a one-out walk - used a wild pitch and steal of third to set up as the game-winning run with two outs for Cook against Alexis Díaz (L, 1-1).

Indianapolis took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Jack Suwinski. The lead switched in favor of Louisville following a two-run third, but Suwinski countered again with a two-run homer to retake the advantage before a pair of singles extended it, 6-2. Liover Peguero then plated another two on a homer in the fourth before Louisville's comeback.

Cook led the Indians offense with his second career four-hit game and first since Sept. 4, 2021, with Single-A Delmarva at Carolina. He was one of four Indy hitters to log a multi-hit performance, followed by Spencer Horwitz (3-for-5), Nick Solak (2-for-5) and Suwinski (2-for-4).

Eddy Yean (W, 2-2) surrendered the game-tying run in the ninth as the fourth Indians pitcher in the game. Starter Braxton Ashcraft went 6.0 innings with four runs surrendered and eight strikeouts. Louisville sent seven total pitchers to the mound.

The Indians and Bats continue their six-game series tomorrow at 11:05 AM for their final Baseball in Education game. Southpaw Hunter Barco (0-0, 2.08) will take the mound for Indy, while Louisville has yet to name a starter.







