Lowe's Longball Lifts Bulls to 7-4 Win over Red Wings
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - A four-run first inning propelled the Durham Bulls past the Rochester Red Wings 7-4 at Innovative Field on Wednesday night.
The Bulls (26-15) won their second straight game to open a 12-game road trip over the last place Red Wings (10-29). Durham moved into sole possession of second place, three games behind Lehigh Valley.
Josh Lowe, likely winding down his major league rehab for Tampa Bay, drilled the game's first pitch for a home run off Red Wings starter Adrian Sampson (L, 0-1). After singles by Tre Morgan and Bob Seymour, Tanner Murray doubled in two more. Tristan Peters added a two-out double for Durham's fourth run of the frame.
Joe Boyle (W, 3-3) tossed five scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.46, which now leads the International League. Boyle permitted just one hit - an infield single that deflected off of his foot in the third inning.
The Red Wings closed to 4-2 in the sixth on a two-run homer from Robert Hassell against Ben Peoples. Then down 5-2, Rochester third baseman Brady House took out Garrett Acton for a two-run shot in the eighth.
Durham scored twice in the ninth to regain a three-run lead. Cole Wilcox netted the final three outs of the game to record the save.
How It Happened: The Bulls jumped on Adrian Sampson in the first with four runs. Sampson worked four scoreless innings to close out his outing. Tristan Peters clubbed three hits - including two doubles - and drove in two runs.
Reifert's Nationals Moment: Evan Reifert, who was taken by Washington in the Major League Rule V draft in December, faced his former organization for the first time since being given back to the Rays after not making the Nationals in spring training. Reifert permitted an infield single to Andrew Pinckney, but set down the next three batters, stranding Pinckney at third base.
Wilcox Closes: Cole Wilcox, who was converted into a reliever this year after starting at Georgia and throughout his pro career, recorded his first Triple-A save - and second of the season - with a perfect ninth inning.
Sampson's Rays Connection: Rochester starter Adrian Sampson was a member of the Rays' organization for a mere two days. On August 1st, 2023, the Rays traded Josh Roberson to the Cubs, receiving Manny Rodriguez and Sampson in return. Sampson, who was rehabbing from knee surgery, did not report to the Rays and was subsequently released on August 3rd.
Eloy Left: Eloy Jimenez, who played his first two games at first base in his career earlier this season, made his first start in left field since August, 2022 while playing for the White Sox. Jimenez made a sliding catch near the left field and nearly brought back Hassell's home run in the seventh.
What's Next: The Bulls shoot for a third straight game on Thursday night at 6:05 PM ET. Durham will likely have a bullpen day on the mound, with Rochester sending out Cade Cavalli (0-1, 15.43).
