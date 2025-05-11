Gwinnett Defeats Durham 4-1

May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Eddys Leonard homered twice to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 4-1 win over the Durham Bulls on Sunday afternoon at the DBAP.

The game was delayed three hours and 54 minutes before the opening pitch due to rain. When it began, the starting pitchers dominated as has been the case throughout the six-game series.

Logan Workman (L, 3-2) shutout the Stripers (17-22) for the first four innings, while Ian Anderson (W, 1-0) no-hit the Bulls (24-15) over his five frames.

Leonard led off the fifth with a homer to left, then drilled a two-run shot off Mason Englert in the sixth.

The Bulls broke the shutout in the eighth on a grounder by Tre Morgan to score Jose Lowe, who reached on a single.

The Stripers won the series 4-games-to-2, thus becoming the first team in 2025 to defeat the Bulls in a series.

How It Happened: Leonard hit two homers in a two-inning span to put the Stripers up 4-0. The 24-year-old hit three homers in 21 at bats in the series.

Slow Starts: For the sixth straight game, Gwinnett scored first. The Bulls offense was no-hit through three innings for the third time in six games, this time through 5 1/3 innings by Anderson and Michael Petersen.

Lowe's Rehab: Rays outfielder Josh Lowe was 2-3 with a walk and a steal in Sunday's game, his third during his MLB rehab with Durham. Lowe fanned all four at-bats on Saturday night and was 0-6 entering the Mother's Day game.

