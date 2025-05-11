Bisons Lose Another Low Scoring Affair in St. Paul 3-2 on Sunday

St. Paul, MN - The Buffalo Bisons and St. Paul Saints once again were locked into a pitcher's duel, this time at Sunday afternoon at CHS field with the Saints coming away with a 3-2 victory to conclude the six-game series.

The Bisons finished the day with seven hits, the same as St. Paul. However, both of Buffalo's runs came in one inning. After the team fell behind by two, they scored both of their runs in the top of the fourth inning to briefly tie the game 2-2. Will Robertson led off the inning with a double off of Travis Adams and was followed by a walk to Orelvis Martinez. Damiano Palmegiani collected two RBIs with a single to center field that scored Robertson and Martinez.

Palmegiani had two of the Bisons' seven hits and reached base three times overall when he was hit by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning. Buffalo had a runner in scoring position in back-to-back innings in the sixth and seventh, respectively, but could not score the game-tying run again.

The Saints took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a pair of solo home runs. Mickey Gasper gave the game a score with his only hit of the day. The utilityman's solo home run made it 1-0 and was followed two batters later by a Carson McCusker solo homer. His 10th home run of the season doubled the Saints lead to two runs.

Jair Camargo delivered what would turn out to be the game-winning base hit in the bottom of the fourth inning. His single to center scored Jeferson Morales for the 3-2 lead.

The Bisons used five different pitchers, led by starter Easton Lucas. The left-hander worked three and two-third innings and was followed by Kevin Gowdy. Four relievers combined for four and one-third of scoreless relief in the loss.







