Sounds Score Seven Unanswered to Take Series over Tides

May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville wrapped up their series with a 7-2 win over Norfolk to take the series. Trailing 2-0 early, the Sounds scored the final seven runs of the game and pulled away with a four-run fifth inning.

Brandon Woodruff started the game on the mound and worked into the third inning during his sixth rehab start. He allowed two hits and a run with three strikeouts before turning the ball over to Sam McWilliams who got the final two outs of the third. The right-hander saw the Tides take a 2-0 lead on a wild pitch before he could escape a bases-loaded jam unscathed.

Jared Oliva picked up the first of his three hits with a leadoff single to begin the fourth. Athony Seigler cut the deficit in half with a two-out RBI single to extend his hit streak another day and pick up his third RBI of the series. Oliva gave the Sounds the lead with a bases-loaded two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. Jorge Alfaro extended the advantage with a two-out, two-RBI single for his lone hit of the day.

Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann worked four scoreless innings in relief for Nashville and struck out six with one hit allowed to keep the Tides at bay and earn his second win of the year. His six strikeouts were a season-high for the southpaw. Craig Yoho worked a scoreless inning, striking out the side to help work around a pair of walks in the top of the eighth. Nashville added their final two runs with a pair of RBI singles by Oliver Dunn and Oliva. Jesus Liranzo closed out the game with a scoreless inning and a pair of strikeouts.

Nashville will begin an in-state road trip to face off against the Memphis Redbirds beginning on Tuesday before returning back to Nashville to host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A, New York Yankees) for the first ever series between the two teams.

POSTGAME NOTES:

THREE PIECE AND SOME RBIs: Jared Oliva led the way for the Sounds offensively to close out the series against the Tides. Oliva had his third three-hit game of the season and his second of the series, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. After hitting .148 (4-for-27) in the Gwinnett series, Oliva bounced back to hit .435 (10-for-23) with a triple, double, five RBI, four walks, and six runs scored against Norfolk. He had a hit in five of the six games he played and multi-hit performances in three of the six. He leads the team with 11 multi-hit games and had his fourth three-RBI game of the year on Sunday afternoon.

ZIMM BUMP: Bruce Zimmermann was nearly unhittable over his four relief innings on Sunday. The left-hander allowed just one hit and no runs while racking up a season-high six strikeouts. He earned his second win of the season and is now 2-2 and lowered his ERA to 4.35 through his first eight appearances and 31.0 IP. After his six strikeouts and no walks, he has 23 strikeouts to just eight free passes this year. His six strikeouts are the most in a game for Zimmermann since September 4, 2024, when he had eight strikeouts against Triple-A Charlotte while pitching for the Tides. Over his two appearances against his former club this week, Zimmermann allowed one run on four hits over 5.2 IP with eight strikeouts.

OL' CRAIG: Brewers' no. 18-rated prospect Craig Yoho worked his 10th straight Triple-A Scoreless appearance after a hitless eighth inning on Sunday afternoon. The right-hander worked around two walks to strike out the side. It was 18th straight game with Nashville while not allowing an earned run dating back to August 29, 2024. Over the span he has pitched 19.2 IP and allowed nine hits with 20 strikeouts and 10 walks. His 10-game streak without an earned run this season is tied for the second-longest by an International League pitcher and the second-best active streak going behind Jacksonville's Seth Martinez (11 G).

SMOKIN' SEIGS: Anthony Seigler extended his current hitting streak to eight games after finishing Sunday afternoon 1-for-4 with a RBI. He tied Ernesto Martinez Jr. and Freddy Zamora for the longest hitting streak by a Nashville player this season and tied for the third-longest active hitting streak in the IL. He has also reached base safely in 14 straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak by a Nashville player behind Freddy Zamora (15 G). Seigler finished the series hitting 5-for-18 with three RBI.

TODAY WAS THE DAY: The Sounds improved their day game record to 2-6 with the win in the series finale on Sunday. The Sounds also picked up their third win in series finales and have now won four of their last five series and haven't dropped a series since dropping four of six against Gwinnett in the second series of the year and first six-game series. With 11 hits, Nashville also improved to 9-2 when getting to double-digit hits in a game. Seven of the nine starters on Sunday had at least one hit. Nashville is also now 18-2 when scoring 4+ on the year and held their opponents to five or fewer hits in 14 games after allowing just four hits to Norfolk in the series finale.







