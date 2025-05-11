Defensive Battle Leads to Sunday Loss to Iowa
May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Iowa Cubs in a defensive battle on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field, splitting the six-game series 3-3 to close out the homestand. The final score was 3-1 in favor of Iowa.
Starting on the mound for the Mud Hens was Wilkel Hernandez (1-0, 2.84 ERA), looking to continue his strong start to the season. For Iowa, Peter Solomon (0-1, 5.79 ERA) got the nod.
Hernandez and the Hens' defense came out strong in the first inning, needing just five pitches to retire the side with a flyout and two groundouts. Iowa returned the favor by retiring the first three Mud Hens batters in order.
The second inning saw a bit more action. Iowa's James Triantos singled with two outs, but the Hens quickly ended the threat. In the bottom half, Brewer Hicklen reached first on a throwing error by the third baseman, stole second, and scored on an Andrew Navigato single coupled with another Iowa error, giving Toledo a 1-0 lead.
Iowa managed a leadoff single in the third, but a lineout followed by a grab in left field by Akil Baddoo and a 6-4-3 double play kept them off the scoreboard.
The Cubs threatened again in the fourth with a Jonathon Long single and an Owen Caissie walk. When Triantos dropped a soft pop-up single into play, Long attempted to score, but Hernandez made a key play, throwing home to cut him down and preserve the 1-0 lead.
Hernandez delivered a dominant fifth inning, striking out the side in order.
Toledo turned to the bullpen in the sixth, bringing in Ricky Vanasco to relieve Hernandez. His final line: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K, with his ERA improving to 2.45.
Iowa tried to mount a comeback in the sixth, with Ben Cowles drawing a walk and Moisés Ballesteros singling. Vanasco shut the door with three straight strikeouts to end the inning.
In the seventh, Triantos hit a fly-ball double to left field that Baddoo lost in the sun. Moments later, Reese McGuire launched a two-run homer, giving Iowa a 2-1 lead. After another single, Toledo made a pitching change, bringing in PJ Poulin to replace Vanasco (1.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR, 7.20 ERA). Poulin stopped the bleeding with a crucial out at home plate to keep the deficit at one.
Poulin tossed 1.1 scoreless innings with 1 H, 2 K, lowering his ERA to 2.89. Matt Manning then entered to close things out for the Hens.
Iowa went quietly in the eighth, going down 1-2-3 to keep Toledo within one and giving the Hens a shot at a rally.
The Cubs added an insurance run in the ninth with a walk, double, and a sac fly, extending their lead to 3-1.
Toledo couldn't mount a comeback as Iowa's defense shut the door in the bottom half, retiring the side in order to seal the 3-1 win.
