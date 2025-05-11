Leonard's Two Homers Lift Stripers to 4-1 Victory in Delayed Durham Finale
May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - After a nearly four-hour rain delay pushed the start time from 1:05 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Eddys Leonard homered twice and Ian Anderson spun 5.0 no-hit innings to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (17-22) to a 4-1 win over the Durham Bulls (24-15) on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Gwinnett won the series 4-2.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers broke a scoreless deadlock in the fifth as Leonard launched a solo home run (7) off the second floor of the office building in left field. Singles by Conner Capel and Jason Delay followed, and David Fletcher made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly. An inning later, Leonard struck again with a two-run homer (8) over the blue monster in left for a 4-0 lead. Following Anderson's gem, Michael Peterson, Enoli Paredes, Dylan Dodd, and Wander Suero (S, 4) combined to allow one run over the final 4.0 innings.
Key Contributors: Leonard (2-for-3, 2 homers, 3 RBIs) drove in three of Gwinnett's four runs. Anderson (W, 1-0) tossed a season-high 5.0 innings (0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 SO) for his sixth career victory with the Stripers. Capel, Delay, and Carlos Rodriguez all singled to extend hitting streaks to seven games.
Noteworthy: Sunday's win was the first game of the series decided by more than one run. The series win was Gwinnett's first ever in a six-game set at Durham (dating back to the creation of six-game series in 2021). Leonard is the second Striper with a two-homer game this season, joining Eddy Alvarez (April 15 vs. Lehigh Valley). Suero went 3-for-3 in saves for the week, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings.
Next Game (Tuesday, May 13): Charlotte at Gwinnett, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. Join the Stripers on Education Day where kids can catch a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.
International League Stories from May 11, 2025
- Gwinnett Defeats Durham 4-1 - Durham Bulls
- Iowa Takes Series Finale in Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- May 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Leonard's Two Homers Lift Stripers to 4-1 Victory in Delayed Durham Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Score Seven Unanswered to Take Series over Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Splits Series with Jacksonville After 5-2 Loss on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Bullpen Carries the Load as Saints Take Five of Six from Bisons in 3-2 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Beats Syracuse to Secure Series Split - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Lose Another Low Scoring Affair in St. Paul 3-2 on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Tides Finish Road Trip With Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Defensive Battle Leads to Sunday Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Clippers Blanked by Indy in Series Finale - Columbus Clippers
- Burrows Buries Clippers in Indians Series-Clinching Shutout - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Walked off in Louisville to Split Series with Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Hold Rochester at Bay in 12-0 Thumping - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nabil Crismatt Extends Scoreless Innings Streak to 16 as 'Pigs Blank WooSox to Win Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Suffer First Shutout Loss, Fall 6-0 to IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Blank Red Wings in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Takes Down Memphis 6-5 to Win the Series - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Walk off Storm Chasers on Mother's Day - Louisville Bats
- Three Homers Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Finale, Series at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 11, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 11 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Leonard's Two Homers Lift Stripers to 4-1 Victory in Delayed Durham Finale
- Stripers Force Extras, Lose 4-3 to Durham in 10th
- Wiles Tremendous against Former Club as Stripers Hang on in Durham
- Leonard's Homer Helps Stripers Slip Past Bulls in Another Nailbiter
- Kelenic's Near Cycle Leads Stripers to 6-5 Win in Durham