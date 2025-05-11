Bullpen Carries the Load as Saints Take Five of Six from Bisons in 3-2 Win

ST. PAUL, MN - Everything is clicking for the St. Paul Saints. With an opportunity to put an exclamation mark on an impressive series, the bullpen tossed 5.0 shutout innings and nursed a one-run lead until the very end. The Saints took five of six from the Buffalo Bisons, winning 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 4,392. With the win the Saints have won 10 of their last 12, won their last three series, and are a season-high five games over .500 at 20-15.

For the eighth consecutive game the Saints homered as Mickey Gasper launched a solo blast to left with one out in the first, his sixth in 10 games with the club, making it 1-0. Two batters later Carson McCusker crushed the fifth hardest hit in franchise history, a 115.0 mph laser over the left field wall, his 10th of the season, making it 2-0.

The Bisons tied it up in the fourth as the first two hitters reached on a leadoff double from Will Robertson and a walk to Orelvis Martinez. After a groundout moved the runners up, Damiano Palmegiani knocked home both with a single to center. It was the only blemish for Travis Adams who went 4.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out one.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints grabbed the lead back as Jeferson Morales led off the inning with a single to right-center and took second on the fielding error by the center fielder Joey Loperfido. Jair Camargo followed with an RBI single to center giving the Saints a 3-2 lead.

The bullpen took over from there as five relievers each pitched a scoreless inning. Brady Feigl worked the fifth allowing just a two out infield single as he fanned two.

Kyle Bischoff gave up a leadoff single before getting a double play. After a two-out double from Palmegiani, Bischoff fanned Christian Bethancourt to end the inning.

The seventh inning was turned over to Richard Lovelady. He gave up a one out infield single to Alan Roden and a two-out walk to Davis Schneider before ending the inning on a groundout to Robertson.

Ryan Jensen was masterful in the eighth inning giving up just a two out hit by pitch.

Anthony Misiewicz worked a perfect ninth inning to pick up his fourth save of the season.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action in game one of a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park at 6:38 p.m. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (0-1, 3.71) and the I-Cubs are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







