Jacksonville Beats Syracuse to Secure Series Split
May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multi-RBI games from Brian Navarreto and Deyvison De Los Santos helped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp secure a 5-2 win and series split against the Syracuse Mets, Sunday from VyStar Ballpark.
Trailing 1-0 in the second, De Los Santos worked a leadoff walk for Jacksonville. Maximo Acosta singled and Albert Almora Jr. walked to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Navarreto laced a two-run single, giving the Shrimp the lead. Jacob Berry followed with an RBI knock, extending the Jumbo Shrimp lead to three.
Syracuse responded in the fourth. With one out, Luis De Los Santos (3) smashed a solo blast, making it 3-2.
Leading by a run, Andrew Pintar singled to begin the sixth. With a runner at first, De Los Santos (4) clobbered a two-home run, giving Jacksonville a 5-2 advantage.
The Mets opened the scoring in the first. Gilberto Celestino singled to start the game. Two batters later, Joey Meneses ripped single, advancing Celestino to third. With runners at corners, Celestino scampered home on a fielder's choice from Jon Singleton, giving Syracuse a 1-0 lead.
Following a day off, Jacksonville travels to Virginia to open up a series with the Norfolk Tides. First pitch from Harbor Park on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 p.m. RHP Connor Gillispie (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.
