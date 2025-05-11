RailRiders Blank Red Wings in Series Finale

May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Deadlocked at two games apiece heading into Sunday afternoon's series finale, the Rochester Red Wings were held scoreless in a 12-0 loss to the Scranton/WB RailRiders. Offensively, LF Daylen Lile extended his hitting streak to a team-leading eight games and 1B Juan Yepez followed up his homer Saturday night with a double in the second.

The RailRiders put immediate pressure on in the top of the first, loading the bases with a walk and two singles. C Alex Jackson brought home the first run with a sacrifice fly to right. A caught stealing at the plate briefly halted the momentum, but a throwing error allowed another run to cross, and 1B Dominic Smith followed with a single up the middle to bring in one more, giving Scranton/WB a quick 3-0 lead.

Scranton/WB put traffic on the bases again in the fifth as SS Andrew Velazquez reached on an infield single and stole second. DH Jesus Rodriguez followed with a triple down the right-field line, bringing Velazquez home to push the lead to four. After a groundout, CF Everson Pereira reached on a fielder's choice as Rodriguez crossed the plate. After a pitching change Pereira stole second, and after a walk and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, Dominic Smith lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Pereira to score the third run of the inning and extend the lead to 6-0.

The RailRiders broke things wide open in the sixth with a six-run frame. 3B Braden Shewmake legged out an infield single, swiped second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. After a walk to Andrew Velazquez, he too stole second, and another free pass loaded the bases. 2B DJ LeMahieu then reached on a misplayed grounder at first, allowing two runs to score. After a strikeout, Alex Jackson jumped on a 1-2 pitch and sent it over the wall in left for a three-run shot. Following a pitching change, Dominic Smith added on with a solo homer to right, stretching the lead to 12-0 before the inning came to a close.

The Red Wings came to bat in the ninth and were retired in order, as the RailRiders closed out a 12-0 win to take the series finale.

LHP Andrew Alvarez got the start for the Red Wings on the mound and tossed 4.1 innings, giving up six runs (four earned) on five hits with four free passes and three punchouts. RHP Clay Helvey took over in the fifth and was tagged for four earned (one unearned) on a pair of hits with a strikeout and three walks. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. bridged the gap with 1.2 frames of one-run ball, and LHP Konnor Pilkington wrapped things up with a scoreless eighth, retiring all three batters he faced and fanning two.

Sunday afternoon's Player of the Game is 1B Juan Yepez. The former St. Louis Cardinal collected the Red Wings only extra-base hit of the contest, going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. He now carries a .364 (8-for-22) batting average with a .462 on-base percentage through seven games in the month of May.

Rochester will use their off-day Monday to travel back home for their first six-game set against the Durham Bulls since July 2023. RHP Seth Shuman will take the mound for the Red Wings in the series opener on Tuesday. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.







