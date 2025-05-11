Syracuse Splits Series with Jacksonville After 5-2 Loss on Sunday

Jacksonville, FL - The Syracuse Mets finished their week in Jacksonville with a series split after a 5-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at VyStar ballpark. Both teams won three games during the six-game series. Drew Gilbert singled in the game, extending his on-base streak to 18 games.

Syracuse (18-21) got on the board in the top of the first inning. Gilberto Celestino led off with a single and moved to second base on a Drew Gilbert groundout. A Joey Meneses single put runners on the corners, and Celestino scored from third base when Jon Singleton grounded into a fielder's choice as the Mets took a 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville (24-15) struck back and took the lead in the bottom of the second. Deyvison De Los Santos walked, Maximo Acosta singled, and Albert Almora Jr. walked to load the bases. Brian Navarreto hit a two-run single to left field to put the Jumbo Shrimp up, 2-1, and then Jacob Berry singled into left field to bring home one more run for a 3-1 Jacksonville advantage.

The Mets got a run back in the fourth. Luis De Los Santos hit an opposite-field home run over the right-field wall that trimmed the deficit to one, 3-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp put the game away in the sixth. Andrew Pintar led off with a single, and Deyvison De Los Santos followed with a two-run home run to left-center field for a 5-2 Jacksonville lead.

Syracuse didn't have a hit in the last four innings and managed only two baserunners during that stretch as Jacksonville won the game, 5-2.

The Mets return home to begin a two-week homestand on Tuesday. Syracuse starts the homestand with a six-game series against Lehigh Valley. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:05 p.m.

