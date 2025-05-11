Syracuse Splits Series with Jacksonville After 5-2 Loss on Sunday
May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Jacksonville, FL - The Syracuse Mets finished their week in Jacksonville with a series split after a 5-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at VyStar ballpark. Both teams won three games during the six-game series. Drew Gilbert singled in the game, extending his on-base streak to 18 games.
Syracuse (18-21) got on the board in the top of the first inning. Gilberto Celestino led off with a single and moved to second base on a Drew Gilbert groundout. A Joey Meneses single put runners on the corners, and Celestino scored from third base when Jon Singleton grounded into a fielder's choice as the Mets took a 1-0 lead.
Jacksonville (24-15) struck back and took the lead in the bottom of the second. Deyvison De Los Santos walked, Maximo Acosta singled, and Albert Almora Jr. walked to load the bases. Brian Navarreto hit a two-run single to left field to put the Jumbo Shrimp up, 2-1, and then Jacob Berry singled into left field to bring home one more run for a 3-1 Jacksonville advantage.
The Mets got a run back in the fourth. Luis De Los Santos hit an opposite-field home run over the right-field wall that trimmed the deficit to one, 3-2.
The Jumbo Shrimp put the game away in the sixth. Andrew Pintar led off with a single, and Deyvison De Los Santos followed with a two-run home run to left-center field for a 5-2 Jacksonville lead.
Syracuse didn't have a hit in the last four innings and managed only two baserunners during that stretch as Jacksonville won the game, 5-2.
The Mets return home to begin a two-week homestand on Tuesday. Syracuse starts the homestand with a six-game series against Lehigh Valley. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Drew Gilbert of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases
(Kylie Richelle)
International League Stories from May 11, 2025
- Gwinnett Defeats Durham 4-1 - Durham Bulls
- Iowa Takes Series Finale in Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- May 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Leonard's Two Homers Lift Stripers to 4-1 Victory in Delayed Durham Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Score Seven Unanswered to Take Series over Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Splits Series with Jacksonville After 5-2 Loss on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Bullpen Carries the Load as Saints Take Five of Six from Bisons in 3-2 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Beats Syracuse to Secure Series Split - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Lose Another Low Scoring Affair in St. Paul 3-2 on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Tides Finish Road Trip With Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Defensive Battle Leads to Sunday Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Clippers Blanked by Indy in Series Finale - Columbus Clippers
- Burrows Buries Clippers in Indians Series-Clinching Shutout - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Walked off in Louisville to Split Series with Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Hold Rochester at Bay in 12-0 Thumping - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nabil Crismatt Extends Scoreless Innings Streak to 16 as 'Pigs Blank WooSox to Win Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Suffer First Shutout Loss, Fall 6-0 to IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Blank Red Wings in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Takes Down Memphis 6-5 to Win the Series - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Walk off Storm Chasers on Mother's Day - Louisville Bats
- Three Homers Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Finale, Series at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 11, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 11 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Splits Series with Jacksonville After 5-2 Loss on Sunday
- Mets Fry Jumbo Shrimp, 9-2, on Saturday Night
- McLean Masterclass Leads Syracuse to 4-0 Win over Jacksonville on Friday Night
- Bullpen Stars But Mets Fall to Jumbo Shrimp, 3-1, on Thursday Night
- Mets Beat Jumbo Shrimp in 11 Innings, 6-5, on Wednesday Afternoon