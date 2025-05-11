Burrows Buries Clippers in Indians Series-Clinching Shutout
May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - A sacrifice fly by Spencer Horwitz and an RBI single from Nick Solak in the third inning plated both Indianapolis Indians runs in a 2-0 shutout win over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Starting pitcher Mike Burrows struck out a career-high 11 batters across 4.2 scoreless frames.
Back-to-back singles in the third frame by Tsung-Che Cheng and Nick Yorke off Slade Cecconi (L, 0-2) set up the Indians (20-17) for victory, with Horwitz and Solak bringing them both home to give Indianapolis a game-deciding two-run lead.
Following Mike Burrows' stellar start, Randy Labaut (W, 2-0) posted 1.2 scoreless innings with one walk, recording all five outs via strikeout. Labaut passed the baton to Carson Fulmer who posted 1.2 shutout frames of his own before Eddy Yean (S, 4) closed the door with a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save and ninth consecutive scoreless appearance. Indy's pitching staff combined to strike out 17 Clippers (16-20), marking a season high total.
The Indians have an off-day tomorrow before they begin a six-game series at Victory Field against the Louisville Bats on Tuesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Aaron Wilkerson (3-1, 4.89) is set to take the mound for Louisville. No starting pitcher for Indy has been named at this time.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
