Clippers Blanked by Indy in Series Finale

INDIANAPOLIS - It was not a Sunday Funday in Indianapolis if you were a Clippers fan or a fan of baseball games loaded with offense. The penultimate game of the series on Saturday night saw a pitchers duel end in favor of Columbus, the finale on Sunday afternoon saw another one, only this one ended with the Indians clinching a series win at Victory Field.

The first half of the game was the Mike Burrows show. The 2018 draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates was on fire early on for Indy, striking out seven batters in his first three innings of work. He only ended up going 4.2 innings, not qualifying for the win, but it was certainly deserved, surrendering only four hits, walking two, and striking out a season high of 11.

His counterpart on the mound was Cleveland Guardians rehabbing starter Slade Cecconi. He wasn't quite as good as Burrows, but still turned a solid outing in his second appearance with Columbus. The 6'4" righty was placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique on March 27th. He went 5.2 innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs, striking out three and not walking a single batter.

The lone runs of the game came in the bottom of the third. A Spencer Horwitz sacrifice fly and a Nick Solak RBI single were the only tallies on either side of the scoreboard, and more than enough to give Indianapolis a 2-0 series finale win.

Christian Cairo went 3-5 at the dish with three singles, he finished with half of the Clippers total hits on the day. Bradley Hanner faced in the minimum in two innings of work out of the bullpen, striking out three.

Columbus drops four of six in the series and falls to 16-20 overall, Indianapolis improves to 20-17. The Clippers road trip continues on Tuesday, May 13th as a new six-game series starts in Omaha against the Storm Chasers. The ClipShow returns home after the two-week road trip on Tuesday, May 20th for a world famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







