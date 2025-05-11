Three Homers Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Finale, Series at Knights

May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds fell in the finale of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park.

Memphis took an early lead thanks to a second baseman Michael Helman two-run home run in the second inning, his first as a Redbird. Catcher Jimmy Crooks his team-leading fifth home run, a solo shot in the fourth, to push the lead to 3-0. After Memphis fell behind late, third baseman Thomas Saggese drilled a solo home run in the top of the ninth to pull within a run.

Crooks finished the day 2-for-4 with the home run, a double and two runs scored. Right fielder Ryan Vilade continued his hot hitting with a 1-for-3 effort, a triple and a run scored.

Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits, walked three and struck out three in 4.2 innings pitched. Ryan Fernandez (0-1) allowed both inherited runners to score and a run of his own in a third of an inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.