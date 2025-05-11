Three Homers Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Finale, Series at Knights
May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds fell in the finale of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park.
Memphis took an early lead thanks to a second baseman Michael Helman two-run home run in the second inning, his first as a Redbird. Catcher Jimmy Crooks his team-leading fifth home run, a solo shot in the fourth, to push the lead to 3-0. After Memphis fell behind late, third baseman Thomas Saggese drilled a solo home run in the top of the ninth to pull within a run.
Crooks finished the day 2-for-4 with the home run, a double and two runs scored. Right fielder Ryan Vilade continued his hot hitting with a 1-for-3 effort, a triple and a run scored.
Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits, walked three and struck out three in 4.2 innings pitched. Ryan Fernandez (0-1) allowed both inherited runners to score and a run of his own in a third of an inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from May 11, 2025
- Gwinnett Defeats Durham 4-1 - Durham Bulls
- Iowa Takes Series Finale in Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- May 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Leonard's Two Homers Lift Stripers to 4-1 Victory in Delayed Durham Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Score Seven Unanswered to Take Series over Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Splits Series with Jacksonville After 5-2 Loss on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Bullpen Carries the Load as Saints Take Five of Six from Bisons in 3-2 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Beats Syracuse to Secure Series Split - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Lose Another Low Scoring Affair in St. Paul 3-2 on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Tides Finish Road Trip With Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Defensive Battle Leads to Sunday Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Clippers Blanked by Indy in Series Finale - Columbus Clippers
- Burrows Buries Clippers in Indians Series-Clinching Shutout - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Walked off in Louisville to Split Series with Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Hold Rochester at Bay in 12-0 Thumping - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nabil Crismatt Extends Scoreless Innings Streak to 16 as 'Pigs Blank WooSox to Win Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Suffer First Shutout Loss, Fall 6-0 to IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Blank Red Wings in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Takes Down Memphis 6-5 to Win the Series - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Walk off Storm Chasers on Mother's Day - Louisville Bats
- Three Homers Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Finale, Series at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 11, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 11 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Three Homers Not Enough as Redbirds Drop Finale, Series at Knights
- Redbirds Split Saturday Doubleheader with Knights
- Memphis Claims Slugfest for First Win of Series at Charlotte
- Memphis Walked off with Home Run for Second Straight Day at Charlotte
- Redbirds Use Alternate Identity to Honor AutoZone Park Barbecue Nachos Invention